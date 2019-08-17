As far as unique business models are concerned, it’s safe to say that Carcel’s production sites in women’s prisons in Thailand and Peru, produce an extremely forward-thinking vision. “The women, who make clothes for Carcel, are very skilled. We put their abilities to good use, making products that will last while also creating a life for those women – helping them make a fair wage and support their children,” says Veronica D’Souza, CEO and Founder of Carcel.
Carcel’s collections are made with sustainable, natural fabrics, such as the world-famous peruvian Alpaca wool. They are timeless, wearable and marked with the maker’s name, which makes each piece truly one-of-a-kind.
Working with releases rather than seasonal collections is the way forward, and a method Maja Brix uses in her business to reduce the negative impact fast fashion has on the environment. She has recently bought a stock of old uniforms from a company and remade them according to her vision.
“My brand, as well as the way I choose to do things, are very new to me. The Magasin du Nord prize nomination helps to tell my story,” says Brix, who has previously worked as head designer for Henrik Vibskov before starting her own brand. Her designs are simple and fresh – we were particularly in awe of the dresses with a signature ‘fold’ at the front, which we predict will soon become recognisable within the Danish fashion circle.
The Juul brothers, creators of the unique Heliot Emil aesthetic that is full of climbing clips and heavy duty black leather pieces, have been recently fighting an issue that has brought their international development process to a halt. Facing an infringement of their brand identity and trademark in China, they’ve been robbed of their creativity. It’s a cruel way to dampen the spirits of an emerging designer, but as they mentioned themselves, it must mean they are being recognised as a brand with heaps of potential. We hope the issue can soon be resolved, so the whole world can wear the only rightful Heliot Emil.
We haven’t shut up about this London-made, Danish brand since before Copenhagen Fashion Week, so it was wonderful to meet Julie Brøgger and hear what she had to say about her own womenswear brand. Brøgger talked very fondly of her two homes, and how her foundation in Danish design influenced her creative career in London. “I integrate both into my brand, but being back in Denmark always feels like homecoming. I would love to see Brøgger enter the international market, but also for it to have a bigger Copenhagen home,” she says, and we couldn’t agree more! You can read our review of Brøgger’s exquisite SS20 show here for a deeper look into the collection.
Copenhagen Fashion Week is over now
