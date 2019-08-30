Little Winter Release New Single and Video ‘Summer Never Ends’

Danish band Little Winter just released their latest single ‘Summer Never Ends’! Since releasing their debut EP in April, Little Winter has had a busy summer playing a variety of gigs all over Denmark; including the famous Roskilde Festival and, most recently, UHØRT festival.
“Summer Never Ends is about dealing with the fact that life isn’t always willing to do as you tell it to, that reality doesn’t always match your hopes and dreams and how you try to move on in spite of this. Even though the song is written in the wake of a broken relationship, in a way ‘Summer Never Ends’ speaks about life in all its shapes and sizes.” – Nikolai Ryan, Lead Singer of Little Winter
Little Winter’s latest track ‘Summer Never Ends’ and its video explore the concept of a journey, both through the passage of time as well as emotional evolvement. While the title by itself acts as a proclamation, the song and video explore the complexities and conflicts of change. ‘Summer Never Ends’ presents a contrast between its quick beat and lighthearted melody, with thoughtful lyrics and a video that seems to signify difficulty with holding on to an intangible dream.
“In the Danish Indian summer, a rootless guy seeks to find solid ground and purpose in life. You may drift around for so long, but when hangovers and loneliness sneak up on you, you need peace and quiet. I think that many young people need to go all the way “out of their depth” in order for them to get properly back on track. It is not necessarily a bad thing, but more of an important personal experience.” – Anna Sørrig, Music Video Producer
Take a look at the video to ‘Summer Never Ends’ by Little Winter below, and join us in saying a bittersweet “Farvel” to summer.
Video by Anna Sørrig, and single artwork by Thomas Leon Nordkap
Want more Scandi music in your life? Take a look at all these exciting music events happening this fall >>>
Tags: Danish music, Little Winter, new Danish music, Summer Never Ends
Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland, with a deep appreciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional.
Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region, she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky small-town culture, and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.
We’re looking forward to the new season with all the…
Following the success of their first athletic apparel launch, the…
Spontaneity, intimacy and authenticity – the core values of the…