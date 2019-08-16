Editorial: Perennial

Flowers comes in various colors and different shapes, almost abstract sometimes. Jacob and his team wanted the story to look and feel just as weird and beautiful as the flowers themselves.
Coat: A. Loft Pedersen | Vest: Jane Ashley
Coat: Peak Performance | Shoes: Flayer | Scarf: Vintage
Coat: A. Loft Pedersen | Vest: Jane Ashley | Trousers: Vintage | Boots: KEYS
Blue shirt: Vintage
Jacket: SELENE Sport | Skirt: Vintage | Boots: Vintage
Shirt: Cappuccini | Dress: Vintage | Boots: KEYS
Photography and Art Direction – Jacob Thörnäs and Yasmina Tahé
Hair and Makeup – Hanna Revell
Styling – Linn Johansson
Model – Klara Kassman at Le Management
Want to see another colorful editorial? >>>
Tags: editorial, fashion editorial, fashion webitorial, webitorial
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
The graduates from Design School Kolding put on an amazing…
CPHFW is officially over, but that doesn’t mean we’re not…
Here’s our round-up of the best street style looks we…