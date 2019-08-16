Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Perennial

Flowers comes in various colors and different shapes, almost abstract sometimes. Jacob and his team wanted the story to look and feel just as weird and beautiful as the flowers themselves.

 

Coat: A. Loft Pedersen | Vest: Jane Ashley

Coat: Peak Performance | Shoes: Flayer | Scarf: Vintage

Coat: A. Loft Pedersen | Vest: Jane Ashley | Trousers: Vintage | Boots: KEYS

Blue shirt: Vintage

Jacket: SELENE Sport | Skirt: Vintage | Boots: Vintage

Shirt: Cappuccini | Dress: Vintage | Boots: KEYS

 

Photography and Art Direction – Jacob Thörnäs and Yasmina Tahé

Hair and Makeup – Hanna Revell

Styling – Linn Johansson

Model – Klara Kassman at Le Management

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

