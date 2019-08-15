CPHFW SS20 – Our Top 5 Shows

CPHFW is officially over, but that doesn’t mean we’re not still completely in awe of the Scandinavian talent and delight we witnessed. Here is a summary of some of the highlights, from what was undeniably a hugely successful and inspirational week!
Staying true to the brand’s values, the playful mix between masculine and feminine designs presented us with an exciting and lively collection. The show was one where we all left with a feeling of warmth and joy! The collection was upbeat and playful – it didn’t abide rules but instead was fun and empowered us each to think about how we dress in everyday life.
It’s fair to say we all left the Henrik Vibskov show with a buzz and a desire to see more from the brand! The SS20 collection was experimental and bold, in true Vibskov style. We pursued the show in anticipation for the following looks – each one completely unique and innovative in its’ own way. Every aspect of the show evoked feelings of a magical and eery world, leaving us all in suspense, longing to see more from this enchanting fantasy.
As ever, Hofmann Copenhagen did not disappoint with yet another timeless and fresh collection. We’re constantly admiring the brand’s effortless way of encapsulating chic femininity with an artisan twist. SS20 presented us with a refined and elegant show – one which stood still to allow us to take in and appreciate each and every intricacy of the design elements.
Baum und Pferdgarten’s SS20 show presented us with truly considered and perfected aesthetics across all platforms – from the detailing to the overall atmosphere, we took it all in and fell in love. The collection stood true to the brand’s ethos of femininity and sophistication, whilst adding a lighthearted touch of experimentation in a progressive and applaudable manner.
Saks Potts really did go above and beyond with the compilation of their CPHFW SS20 show. The whole experience can only be described as nothing less than breathtakingly beautiful. The sheer intricacy of the show had the entire audience completely and utterly hooked – their eyes fixed to each model who walked the runway. Saks Potts didn’t just deliver a catwalk show – they delivered a mesmerising piece of art in the form of a classical orchestra juxtaposed with a fun and nostalgic collection. This playful juxtaposition was nothing short of genius, and Saks Potts pulled this off with immense success.
