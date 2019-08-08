CPHFW SS20 – Sunflower: Copenhagen Gang Wars

If it wasn’t for a sneaky preview of the collection we were let in on a couple of days before Copenhagen Fashion Week, our expectations towards Sunflower would have been a lot lower. The brand and its’ founder Ulrik Pedersen are known for very understated designs and not a lot of ‘splashy.’ This time, they promised us more. Have they delivered?
The set up of Sunflower’s SS20 show was an abandoned-looking parking lot – in the very popular this year – industrial end of Copenhagen, Refshaleøen. A windswept, desolate space with only concrete buildings and rusty garages for the background created a sense of exclusivity, hardly achievable with public shows. There was no way of peaking or getting into the show unless you knew about it, which made us think we were soon going to witness a gang battle straight out of West Side Story.
To slow strumming of electric guitar, Sunflower gangsters with slicked-back hair began to walk towards us, and we watched closely for the details we already knew were there for us to find. The accents of neon, dazzling us from boots, jeans and trousers, were a delightful way of brining the usual neutral ensemble of Sunflower into the spring/summer realm. But then, it felt like we were transported back into their AW19 collection, only less interesting, form-wise. The cropped double-breasted jackets we liked so much were now plain suits and coats. Repetitive designs were embellished here and there with golden buttons, which sadly didn’t get the desired attention, even with prior knowledge.
The designer admitted himself spring/summer was not his forte, and unfortunately it showed. The vests looked a bit too bizarre and salsa dancer-like, while slimmed down shirts didn’t succeed to steer our eyes away from leather coats and jackets, which are a tricky element to try and sneak into the warmer months. The heavy duty cowboy boots made in collaboration with Buttero were inadvertently our favourite part, and we wish we saw more of them in their full glory. Perhaps the true essence of Sunflower and their concept of timeless, non-trend led menswear will make a more visually pleasing comeback for AW20? We can only hope.
For more Copenhagen Fashion Week SS20 coverage >>>
Tags: Copenhagen Fashion Week, CPHFW SS20, Sunflower, Sunflower Copenhagen
It’s all in the natural details behind the scenes at…
Let us take you behind the scenes at the beautiful Brøgger…
Graduate shows at Fashion Week are always one huge round…