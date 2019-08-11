Nordic Style Magazine

CPHFW SS20: Street Style

Here’s our round-up of the best street style looks we captured at Copenhagen Fashion Week SS20!

 

CPHFW SS20 Street Style

CPHFW SS20 Street Style

CPHFW SS20 Street Style

CPHFW SS20 Street Style

CPHFW SS20 Street Style

CPHFW SS20 Street Style

CPHFW SS20 Street Style

CPHFW SS20 Street Style

CPHFW SS20 Street Style

CPHFW SS20 Street Style

CPHFW SS20 Street Style

CPHFW SS20 Street Style

CPHFW SS20 Street Style

CPHFW SS20 Street Style

CPHFW SS20 Street Style

CPHFW SS20 Street Style

CPHFW SS20 Street Style

All photos by Emily McLeister for Nordic Style Magazine

For more Copenhagen Fashion Week SS20 coverage >>>

Tags: , , , ,

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Related Posts

CPHFW SS20 Backstage Cecilie Bahnsen

CPHFW SS20 – Backstage: Cecilie Bahnsen

Cecilie Bahnsen’s SS20 collection was no less beautiful and dream-like…

Continue reading...
Hofmann Copenhagen CPHFW SS20 Backstage

CPHFW SS20 – Backstage: Hofmann Copenhagen

Backstage at Hofmann Copenhagen there was plenty of organza, summer…

Continue reading...
Saks Potts CPHFW SS20

CPHFW SS20 – Saks Potts: Sassy Latinas Stumble to Classical Strings

Saks Potts have been immersed in success and on everyone’s…

Continue reading...