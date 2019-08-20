CPHFW SS20 – The Street Style Trends We LOVED

This season was significantly harder than last when it came to going on a street style quest – summery Copenhagen simply bloomed into an eclectic melting pot of different colours, patterns, textures and personalities. We did however manage to fish out a few repetitive trends, here they are!
Whoever said Scandinavia is all about minimal, black and white dressing, should definitely take a look at these pictures. This season of Copenhagen Fashion Week was far from colour-blind, and different shades of orange were one of the hues that cropped up the most. Curry, tangerine or fiery paprika, orange made itself comfortable on trousers, silk dresses and coats. For such a strong colour, it looks extremely wearable and is guaranteed to brighten up your day. It used to be the case with yellow for us, but now we are all about the sunset palette!
Now, no one is trying to put ‘Fashion Week’ and ‘practicality’ together, as that’s clearly a lost cause, but a bag so small it can barely fit a lipstick, let alone an iPhone? Jacquemus is definitely to blame for this trend, which – as long as we have someone else carrying the rest our belongings – we are actually digging. Carried in hand or as a cross-body, a micro bag is simply the cutest thing. Still, we fear it shrinking further for AW20? In the voice of Chandler Bing, could it BE any smaller!?
This has to be our favourite trend, and it’s not just because we’re all yearning for one of Cecilie Bahnsen’s dresses. A smock dress only needs a bag and a pair of shoes to make a statement, and look both effortless and glamorous. These oversized maternity-like frocks were styled primarily with chunky sneakers, but also cowboy boots and knee-highs. It’s definitely a look we’re loving!
All images are courtesy of Style Du Monde for Copenhagen Fashion Week
We spotted a lot of golden decade influences this season, which at the end of it all, finished with the bang that was the Rotate Birger Christensen’s disco fever show. One of the most prominent 80’s elements that made it into street style was the oversized jacket. It was neutral, and loosely hung, and definitely straight out of your Dad’s closet – cinched in at the waist and more exaggerated in the shoulder area, appeared to be stolen from Mom’s. Copenhagen fashionistas proved a masculine suit can be worn separately, and paired their jackets with literally EVERYTHING. We especially liked all the combos made with cycling shorts due to the contrasting top-bottom proportions. Ride on! 😛
