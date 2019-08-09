CPHFW SS20 – Soulland: Eclectic Crowd Pleaser

Having resurfaced into the CPHFW schedule this season after a five-year break, Soulland was expected to not only fulfill, but exceed expectations. The popular Copenhagen-based menswear brand branched out into womenswear for the first time, presenting a diverse, casual offering for all tastes and ages.
Soulland’s afternoon show gathered hundreds of attendees into a cordoned off street in the heart of Frederiksberg, where they were then guided into green and orange sides of a massive circle and given a badge of respective colour. A sense of comradery and equality could be seen among guests, who must have looked like some bizarre city game participants to the passers-by.
The show kicked off with models walking round the cobblestoned urban arena to a Danish cover of ‘Killing Me Softly,’ foreshadowing a true homecoming, and an homage to all things Scandinavian. On that note, every single piece of clothing presented was nothing but wearable, giving Copenhageners that coveted style and functionality they so seek in everyday wear.
The collection itself was a mixture of personalities, reflecting once more, the eclectic swarms of street style we spot in Copenhagen daily. From silk pyjamas covered in floral doodles, to patchwork and 3D embroidery, Soulland presented a curious and experimental side, creating an array of possibilities for potential wearers. Comfort certainly played a massive part in the collection, particularly in the much-awaited womenswear. By steering away from stereotypically feminine ideas, Soulland successfully blended the two together, choosing style and form over gender. In fact, the brand went even further, using their choice of models of different ages as a certificate of their openness and diversity.
As the clothing was so wonderfully miscellaneous, we chose to pay attention to the patterns and accessories that repeated themselves. The knitted ‘newborn’ hats were a fantastic, playful alternative to the bucket hats that took CPHFW by storm last season, while Soulland’s round carabiner bags were like nothing we’ve seen so far this week – simple, yet effective.
We could not have missed the classic Doc Martens the models stomped around in, adding to the feeling of Soulland being a community joined by shared values. As the models marched to the closing choir, some compared them to an army. To us, it looked like the coolest Danish family.
Tags: Copenhagen Fashion Week, CPHFW SS20, soulland, SS20
