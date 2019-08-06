We love attending graduate fashion shows, as it gives us a chance to broader our minds, and to be quite honest, marvel at the skills of people who are way more talented us, and there was no shortage of talent from the Scandinavian Academy of Fashion Design graduates today! Each of the students took on their own theme ranging from Norse mythology on mushrooms, to Elivs Presley’s inner demons – stay with me here – so we sat down and buckled up for the ride!
Each student displayed their own unique talent and collection theme, with such a variety of colors, textures, silhouettes and decades on show, that there was no way we could get bored. Out of all the Scandinavian Academy of Fashion Design students that showed their collections, we had so many favourites, that it’s almost hard to choose what we considered to be the best, but we have to give a shout out to Frida Palmblad Hustig and Isabella Barghi, for contrasting collections of elegant tailoring and psychedelic madness.
Isabella drew on Norse mythology for her collection, choosing to portray the effect of magic mushrooms on Viking warriors before they want to war. Immersing the runway in a wash of brightly covered war garments, depicting hand-drawn Viking symbology in beautiful silks, with the models’ manifesting themselves as nine god-like figures. Having taken inspiration from Emilio Pucci, Art Nouveau and the Flower Power movement, Isabella created a truly unique and captivating collection, that left the audience captivated and excited to delve deeper into her world. Thinking of a way to incorporate this into your everyday? Think of the patterns on a t-shirt or a silk scarf, you’re welcome!
In stark contrast, Frida took on a VERY classic for her collection, but no less beautiful – architecture. But not just any old architecture, but the Band des Bundes ‘Federal Ribbon’ buildings in Berlin’s government quarter that were overseen by architects Axel Schultes and Charlotte Frank. Frida wanted to explore how tailoring and buildings are both created to contain people. Focusing more specifically on the Marie-Elisabeth-Lüders-Haus, which was designed by Stefan Braunfels, her collection is a space for exploration of concrete and glass-like textures, which she wants her customers, regardless of age and gender, to wear with no obstruction. Ironically. Very wearable, and very clean, the collection was beautiful, and something I would definitely want in my wardrobe!
We really enjoyed the show and felt a true sense of innovation and progressive creating coming from the designer. Here’s to another season of super-talented graduates from the Scandinavian Academy of Fashion Design!
