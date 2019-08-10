CPHFW SS20 – Saks Potts: Sassy Latinas Stumble to Classical Strings

Saks Potts have been immersed in success and on everyone’s lips for a while now. The fact that everyone’s hungry for a piece of Saks Potts, combined with the news about their SS20 show location being The Royal Danish Conservatory of Music made our hearts beat a little faster, and our tummy tickle with excitement for what they had in store for this season! Saks Potts was obviously going to deliver something epic, and we were thrilled!
We got seated in the balcony where a cute little fan awaited us – was decorated with red dots and the Saks Potts logo, it gave us some serious Latina vibes. The concert hall was glorious and aroused feelings of sophistication, grandeur and timeless tradition. A symphony orchestra walked onto the main stage, and started tuning their strings while the audience waited in anticipation in their seats.
The crowd fell silent. We were ready to see Saks Potts make history. We were ready to watch them embark on this adventure where fashion would meet classical music in holy matrimony…..and then someone sneezed. Everyone busted into laughter and started clapping. Finally, the lights went down…
The orchestra started playing and we became absorbed in the magic and beauty of the classical strings. Right when things were getting really intimate between me and the music, and right before a tear almost made its way down my cheek, I was saved by the “bell” or rather – saved by the Latin beat that started pounding. The first model came out, and all of a sudden, it felt like fashion week again. We were pulled back from our magic music cloud and all the way down to the streets of South America!
Bling, huge flamenco skirts, slick buns and rhinestones now dominated the stage. The orchestra started clapping to the rhythm of the beat instead of playing (unfortunately). One by one, the hispanic army of chicas strutted the stage and stairs of the concert hall. The use of space was clever – not only containing the catwalk to the stage, but letting it continue up to the balcony and pass by the audience seats. We loved how it enabled us to see the outfits up close, as well as in the spotlight on stage. The feel of the collection was very “owning your own femme” and being shamelessly sensual and seductive. Large rhinestoned belts and tiny tops, as well as tight embossed patent pants appeared repeatedly on the runway, making us think of fierce Latinas. It felt like Saks Potts was going for glamorously tacky, and she sure brought it. Everything was lavished in sass, and we applaud that – I mean what’s better than sass? BUT – on the other hand, we’re not quite sure if we agree on the sassy in the classy environment. For us, two worlds collided, in a strange good way.
The crowd seemed to LOVE it though, and the clapping and shouting was extreme. We could definitely agree that this collection was fun, sexy and very interesting. The idea and the concept for the show was going for epic, but in our opinion, it did not seem as if classy wanted to commit to sassy in this holy matrimony, as planned. A different venue would have complemented the vision behind the collection more appropriately – but that’s just our perspective! We still love the femme fatale Latinas of Saks Potts!
