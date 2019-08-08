CPHFW SS20 – Rodebjer: Cowgirl Charm with a Side of Fringe

We arrived at the location for Rodebjer’s SS20 show, which was in an old warehouse in the east end of Copenhagen. Sheer veils in blue and white floated down from the high ceiling, dividing the room and shaping paths in the large space. The veils endorsed a gentle feeling, which beautifully contrasted with the grey concrete walls. The lights went down and the loud music took us from East Copenhagen to Texas with its’ country guitar melodies, and a black-fringed dress came floating gracefully on the runway. The movement of the fringes had such an elegance to it, and provided an interesting texture for the dress. Ponchos in different shapes, colors and materials were also apparent on the runway, bringing with them hints of cowgirl charm. The fringes turned out to be a recurring motif, both as bracelets and also as a detail on the garments, and gave the collection a unique expression. The combination of country music, decorated ponchos and fringed garments made us feel like there was a theme emerging; The modern day, fierce, Texas femme fatale had arrived, in all their glory!
Most garments were loosely fitted or very flowy, with occasional examples of enunciating the waist or hips. This made the collection seem feminine and comfortable, and flattering for women in various shapes and sizes. Draped layers of heavy silk and delicate cotton, along with gathered details illustrated intricate craftmanship and advanced constructive skills. The styling brought originality to the looks, and made the ‘plainer’ items beautiful their pairings. We loved how large coats were tied around the waist, bringing exciting new silhouettes to the catwalk, and how the fringe bracelets served as a red thread that drew the collection together in a consistent aesthetics. Bow-like bags, reminiscent of a candy wrapper, were styled with many of the runway looks. Unlike the other styling novelties, for us this unfortunately felt like a mismatch. We struggled to figure out if those thingies actually were bags, and if yes – how would you even fit something in there, and how would you carry it around? The idea was lovely and could have given the overall look of the collection a bit of an edge if used differently. Instead, to us it felt like the “neon-potato-bag-candy-wrapper” was unsuited to the rest of the collection.
Overall, we were deeply fascinated by Rodebjer’s constructive skills and play with materials. We are eager to be a part of the cowgirl crew and wear comfy and beautiful dresses! Especially the orange ones – they were our favorites!
Særós Mist is a creative romantic from Iceland, based in Copenhagen. She is a fashion designer and clothier, and a freelance writer with great interrest in style and art. Currently she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Copenhagen Business School, in Business Administration & Psychology.
