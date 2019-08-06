CPHFW SS20 – PSEUDONYM: Fashion Bouquets in Androgynous Bloom

In a secret courtyard, hidden in the streets of Nyhavn, Pseudonym blossomed (literally) at their very first Copenhagen presentation. Surrounded by old, colorful buildings and cobble-stone streets, we made our way through a tunnel, and deep into an old courtyard. A fresh and flowery aroma caught our senses, and we smelled our way towards the entrance of Pseudonym’s presentation, which was blooming with buckets of flowers!
Inside the space we find even more flowers – everywhere we went, huge bouquets with pink, purple, blue and pale flora were lined up. In between those, models were standing and sitting, wearing brilliantly colored garments, that were coordinated with the floral nuances. The styles seemed to symbolize a mixed, but beautiful bouquet of ideas, where pieces were styled together in intriguing patterern and color combinations. Feminine accessories such as head-scarves and quilted bags (yes, and we love them) were paired up with sporty elements, and classic blazers gave the collection an androgynous feel. Although the garments varied from branded spandex pants and workwear overalls, to printed trench coats and silk shirts, the overall look and feel of the collection was still cohesive and twinned together perfectly.
Before leaving we had a quick chat with the designer who spoke about the importance of spreading love, and his goal of doing that through the Pseudonym. At the presentation people were encouraged to create their own bouquets from the installation. In a way, it felt like everyone who had stopped by could take a piece of the beautiful experience home with them, and they did! Throughout the day we spotted people with these amazing love-bouquets, making it evident that Pseudonym truly succeeded in spreading their love!
Tags: Copenhagen Fashion Week, cphfw, Pseudonym, SS20
Særós Mist is a creative romantic from Iceland, based in Copenhagen. She is a fashion designer and clothier, and a freelance writer with great interrest in style and art. Currently she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Copenhagen Business School, in Business Administration & Psychology.
