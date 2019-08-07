Graduate shows at Fashion Week are always one huge round of inspiration and artistry, and KADK is no exception! We would love to write about all the lovely upcoming designers from KADK, but here are our top three favorites, which we felt stood out from the creative crowd the most!
Amanda started the show with a blast, being the first graduate to present her collection. We were intrigued, in awe and so confused all at the same time! Her pieces are each inspired by a specific fairytale from her childhood, and through her collection, she wanted to encourage people to reflect on modern day roles, and how those might conflict with roles those which are portrayed in children’s fairytales. Cinderella, Snow White and Little Red Riding Hood all made an appearance through elaborately crafted and creatively designed looks.
We were intrigued by Amanda’s aesthetic universe and extraordinary fantasy, in awe from the way pieces of materials were crafted together, meanwhile being confused at how it was even possible to create such details, textures and shapes out of material. Amanda’s collection felt like an art installation, showcasing carefully sculpted pieces that moved along the runway like fantasy creatures, belonging to a different universe. Amanda got the win for artistry, bravery and craftmanship from us, but with that being said, the clothing was not exactly wearable, but instead more valuable pieces of art! We love when fashion designers bravely take on their roles as artists, and create true art through the means of clothing. And by the way, Lady Gaga and Björk would both definitely wear all those pieces!
Pernille Kirkeby showcased a very fascinating yet wearable collection – our personal and absolute favorite from the show! It was a collection full of contrasts that gave us sharp and powerful looks. Pernille mixed pastel yellow and pink with black and white, soft materials were combined with stiff and shiny plastics, displaying a fierce yet feminine persona. Each look contained so many interesting textures, multiple layers and contrasting combinations, yet every piece worked so elegantly together. There was so much love in every detail, such great novelty in textile design, and such bold creative experimenting, yet it was very sophisticated and wearable. It was the perfect amount of daring and interesting, without being too much! We would love to wear every piece from Pernille’s collection, so where can we get your hands on it? (Pretty please!)
Casper’s collection caught our eye when the dreamy white dress passed us. It was carefully crafted out of white, see-through material. The detailing was amazing and the cutting of the fabric created some kind of visual illusion and movement in the dress, making it appear very magical. This white dress’ black sister also appeared on the runway, every bit as amazing and extravagant as the first one. The title of the collection and inspiration was evident in styles where a conventional suit on one side was combined with an asymmetrical dress on the other side. Casper’s play with proportion and deconstruction of classic silhouettes was intriguing. The color palette was grey scale, allowing the structures and graphic shapes to own the spotlight, which worked brilliantly!
Congratulations to all of you from KADK, we look forward to writing a lot more about you and your bright future as designers! We encourage our readers to check out their instagram profiles by clicking on their names to follow their journeys.
