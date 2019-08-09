CPHFW SS20 – HOPE: Clever Essentials for the Scandinavian Summer

For the first time at CPHFW, Swedish brand HOPE made an entrance with their SS20 collection. They invited us to their presentation in the architecturally fascinating chambers of the Axel towers. We walked alongside the round walls of the space and explored three distinct spots, which were marked with half circles formed out of sheer white chiffon floating down from the ceiling. Inside stood a small group of models, with the veils functioning as a frame, dictating how the models moved around the space. The collection was separated into small units of looks, with each unit having its’ own mood and pace. The show was very smooth and elegant, and it was lovely to be able to see the garments up close and from different angles, while observing the movements change from one place to another.
Most garments were unisex, and HOPE stated that they want to make a point by marking everything with both male and female sizes, hoping to encourage people to explore the range of clothing, independent of gender. This showed at the presentation, as the same pieces of clothing appeared on both men and women. The styling was simple but sophisticated, with the models wearing stone and crystal necklaces and a color of eyshadow that matched the color palette of their ‘unit. Sheer dresses were paired with suits, creating intriguing layering and a silhouette that contained both structured and flowy elements.
HOPE’s use of materials was enthralling, our favorite being the blue pants, created in something that looked like creased taffeta silk. The black linen suits were genius, enabling people to look formal and fabulous without sweating like a m***f*** on hot summer occasions. In fact, this collection provided SO MANY essentials for your Scandinavian summer wardrobe; there was a wide range of cotton and silk dresses, which could be worn with or without a belt, making a shift between summer kaftan and dinner dress possible. And then there were the most delicate of knits and long jackets for those chillier days that we all know, but don’t love.
Through their innovative and clever use of materials and silhouettes, HOPE made Scandi minimalism edgy and exciting. We did not really get the green looks though… in our opinion that particular theme did not spark the same feeling and fascination as the rest of the brilliant collection, but oh well. Overall our first impression of HOPE is really promising. And we do hope to see a lot more HOPE in the future (hehe – they probably hear that a lot eh?).
Tags: Copenhagen Fashion Week, cphfw, fashion week, Hope, SS20
Særós Mist is a creative romantic from Iceland, based in Copenhagen. She is a fashion designer and clothier, and a freelance writer with great interrest in style and art. Currently she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Copenhagen Business School, in Business Administration & Psychology.
