Exquisite mixed fabric work, consistency in themes and an unbreakable code of conduct when it comes to quality and attention to detail; with her SS20 collection, Heidi Hofmann of Hofmann Copenhagen has once more wowed us with the vision, quirkiness and a true essence of femininity captured in her designs.
After last season’s immaculate demonstration of skill, especially when it comes to operating with prints in a tasteful way, it’s safe to say the bar was set high. We arrived at the sophisticated location of Odd Fellow Palæet, with its’ grand staircase, panelled walls and polished flooring, expecting to be impressed. And when the soft timbre of LiveStrings cello met with the tones of electric guitar in a rhythmic, seductive song, the Hofmann experience began.
Hofmann decided to open with a sequence of dainty english rose prints, ruffled and layered over emerald green in a way that had ‘Secret Garden’ written all over it. That was merely an introduction aimed at killing us softly with the soundless flow of silk, as from then on, the patterns became louder and bolder, and the silhouettes more nonchalant.
The star of the show, and perhaps the element that has inspired the title of the collection ‘Modern Romantic’, was a flirty lip print pattern, bringing to mind innocent temptresses of the 50’s like Betty Boop. The lips, both monochrome, neutral, pink and purple, left sweet kisses all over the garments, adding an undeniable lady touch to the less obviously feminine items and creating a multidimensional layering bonanza – which is one of Hofmann’s biggest strengths.
While half of the collection remained on the black, white and beige end of the spectrum, the rest was a kaleidoscope of colours and dyes, from cornflower blue to fire engine red. Hofmann was one of the only brand this year, who managed to steer away from pinks almost entirely, while still remaining sexy and feminine to the core.
We couldn’t help but give the accessorising a mention, which was a nod to the edgier face of the brand. Hofmann made themselves look committed to the sustainability aspect of Copenhagen Fashion Week, using every scrap of material to create playful headscarves, micro duffle bags and funky flip flops. Those, along with rope detailing, made us think of pirates, and supported the otherwise girly outfits with a masculine ingredient.
To conclude, there’s really no reason to keep showing off, Heidi Hofmann, but please do so – women have needs.
