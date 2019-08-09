CPHFW SS20 – Baum und Pferdgarten – Organza Dreams

We always anticipate a Baum und Pferdgarten show, and their SS20 offering certainly did not disappoint! Located in the bright and spacious Copenhagen Contemporary, the venue instantly lent itself towards the feeling of sophistication and understated simplicity.
The collection offered the expectant audience a real mixture of designs. From pastels to neons; it’s safe to say there was something for everyone. Organza, soft layering and statement prints ran predominantly through the designs; each presented in a unique and exciting way. The combination of pastel colours and bright neons flowing throughout the slick and feminine garments really stood out, and provided the perfect juxtaposition of soft and bold qualities. In true Baum und Pferdgarten style, a sense of fun was added to the sophisticated collection with the addition of some playful pieces such as tulle bucket hats and printed shirts. It’s fun, yet elegant – it impresses without compromising.
What really elevated the collection is the underlying message and motive behind it. Creative directors Helle Hestehave and Rikke Baumgarten were originally inspired to explore the theme of dance after watching the film ‘Bobbi Jene’ – a documentary following the life of a famous dancer.
“Dance is one of the purest forms of self-expression, it has a transformative and liberating power. Bobbi Jene expresses her own individuality, and encourages others to do the same. We wanted to create a collection that evokes this liberated spirit of a dancer. There is a sense of movement and change throughout”- Helle Hestehave, Creative Director
The understanding of this theme solves the level of somewhat confusion regarding the intent of the designs. This concept really unifies the contrasting pieces and in turn allowed them to complement one another to form an unwavering series of eloquent designs which have an intentional purpose behind them.
I for one, left the Baum und Pferdgarten with a feeling of excitement for the brand. Baum, for me, epitomises Scandinavian perfection, whilst evoking a sense of freedom and innovation through the unique depth of the designs. The brand is going from strength to strength and we can’t wait to see what’s next!
