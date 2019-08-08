Nordic Style Magazine

Munthe Backstage CPHFW SS20

CPHFW SS20 – Backstage: Munthe

Munthe Backstage CPHFW SS20

Munthe Backstage CPHFW SS20

Munthe Backstage CPHFW SS20

Munthe Backstage CPHFW SS20

Munthe Backstage CPHFW SS20

Munthe Backstage CPHFW SS20

Munthe Backstage CPHFW SS20

Munthe Backstage CPHFW SS20

Munthe Backstage CPHFW SS20

Munthe Backstage CPHFW SS20

All photos by Emily McLeister for Nordic Style Magazine

For more Copenhagen Fashion Week SS20 coverage >>>

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Related Posts

Munthe CPHFW SS20

CPHFW SS20 – Munthe: Pretty in Punk, But No Rhythm

With a commercial reach and plenty of panache, Munthe was…

Continue reading...
Rodebjer SS20 CPHFW

CPHFW SS20 – Rodebjer: Cowgirl Charm with a Side of Fringe

We arrived at the location for Rodebjer’s SS20 show, which…

Continue reading...
Sunflower

CPHFW SS20 – Sunflower: Copenhagen Gang Wars

If it wasn’t for a sneaky preview of the collection…

Continue reading...