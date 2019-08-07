CPHFW SS20 – Backstage: Brøgger

Let us take you behind the scenes at the beautiful Brøgger SS20 show…
All photos by Emily McLeister for Nordic Style Magazine
For more Copenhagen Fashion Week SS20 coverage >>>
Tags: Brøgger, BTS, Copenhagen Fashion Week, cphfw, CPHFW backstage, SS20
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
With a commercial reach and plenty of panache, Munthe was…
We arrived at the location for Rodebjer’s SS20 show, which…
If it wasn’t for a sneaky preview of the collection…