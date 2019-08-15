CPFHW SS20: Design School Kolding – Moving Forward

The graduates from Design School Kolding put on an amazing exhibition during Copenhagen Fashion Week, stringing innovation, creativity and technical skills together in a unique outcome. There was a total of 14 student showing their collections, ranging across the bachelor and masters programs. The exhibition was located in a raw-looking warehouse in the Meat Packing district, giving it an exciting and mysterious vibe.
When the clock struck 6PM, an intense, electronic beat filled the space as models walked out in nude underwear. Roaming freely around the room, the models picked out pieces from the different graduate collections to wear. Mixing and matching garments from the different Kolding designers was a way of pushing the present conditions of fashion, and encouraging bold and personal choices in style. This new and creative way of presenting the designs created intimacy with the audience, and allowed them to interact with the clothes and materials, making the designs more relatable and charismatic.
Although the collections were diverse and unique in their own way, the young Kolding creatives shared a common vision behind their designs – ‘to move forward’. This theme was carried out through storytelling, with emphasis placed on development, sustainability and creativity. Many of the designers drew inspiration from important matters in modern society, and sought out to create awareness on those topics hrough their collections, two of them being Kitt Katharina Reffstrup and Nana Øager.
Kitt Katharina Reffstrup based her fashion collection on nature as a stress reliever. In the past years, nature has become an alternative approach to battle high stress levels, and through her collection, Kitt wanted to stimulate the senses of the user, making space for relaxation and a feeling of being within nature. She experimented with material manipulation and drapery, using used natural colours to create a calming effect. The multiple layers and mild silhouettes were distinguishing for this beautiful collection, and we commend Kitt on her collection!
Nana Øager drew on the consequences of modern slavery in her collection, exploring the reasons behind why so many women are forced to sacrifice their lives for fashion – touching upon aspects such as low production cost and short deadlines on delivery. During the process Nana learned that consumers struggle with relating to these women, and therefore, she attempted to create awareness on the matter through her designs. In order do so, her collection consisted of clothes created in one piece, resulting in a faster cut and sewing process. Garments had little or no finishes, such as raw edges, as well as printed collars and pockets. Nana’s collection was unique, classy and thought-provoking!
It was truly inspiring to see the Kolding graduates’ exhibition, where talent and forward thinking came together in a beautiful harmony. We look forward to following these young, innovative talents in the future!
