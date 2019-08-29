Artby Releases Latest Collection: BLUE

On September 13, the Scandinavian art brand, Artby, will be releasing its newest collection, BLUE. This collection features three limited edition art prints made in collaboration with Anders Granberg and several Scandinavian fashion houses.
In the BLUE collection there will be three limited edition art prints, with the number capping at 1000 copies. These minimalistic prints showcase iconic fashion brands as plastic bags, and all in a classic blue color. These works of art feature Scandinavian brands Acne Studios, Filippa K, and Tiger of Sweden.
“We wanted to create a tight collection for fashionable people who love Scandinavian style and are confident enough to embrace the raw and unpolished. Anders Granberg is a highly conceptual artist with a clear preference for strong visuals. Typically he moves between the polished and the rough.” – Sara Hardell Flagge, Creative Director at Artby
The art prints in the BLUE collection are acid and lignin-free with an archival quality to them. All of the prints are packaged individually and placed in acid-free boxes that are custom made to ensure safe storage; and a solid design experience for the buyer.
Since 2018 Artby has been delivering high-quality prints and posters that are produced in Sweden. This forward-thinking and collaborative brand wants to introduce art as a premium product, in addition to a quality-aware design and lifestyle market. The goal at Artby is to become more than a brand, but rather: “A growing collective that transforms contemporary art into a top accessory for the modern and the conscious.”
The artist that Artby collaborated with on this project was none other than Swedish artist, Anders Granberg. Granberg was educated at Beckmans in Stockholm and The Creative Circus in Atlanta. Granberg’s work has been seen all over Scandinavia, across Europe, and throughout the United States from his exhibits. Granberg has been praised on numerous occasions for his use, reuse, and deconstruction of strong Scandinavian brands and concepts.
The collection will be released on September 13 and you can place your pre-orders now!
