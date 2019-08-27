66° North Tease Limited Edition Upcycled Collection

This Thursday, 66° North – Iceland’s favourite outdoor brand – is launching a limited edition upcycled cottons collection! The collection will contain a mixture of the brand’s classic sweaters and hoodies that have been hand ‘edited’ to give them a new lease of life. Bleaching, cutting, stitching, patches, it’s upcycling galore, and 100% unique!
“My idea was to emphasize and inspire people that we don‘t always need to buy new things. We can use what we have and still make something new and exciting out of it.” – Bergur Gudnason, Designer
Some of the garments have been cut up, while others have been sewn with patches and bleached. Using pieces from their core collection, 66° North are thinking about what it means to reinvent yourself, but consider the environment too. By simply making some small, or large changes – depending on how you look at it – the sweaters and hoodies and look completely different. And we have to admit, we LOVE them! We can resist a bit of bleaching that takes us back to our Nirvana loving days, but still provides us with the quality and warmth we love from 66° North.
As well as bleaching, and some cut and sew garments, a few of the pieces feature patches of 66° North’s Kría emblem. The Kría (Arctic Tern) is a migratory bird that is found all over Iceland in the summer, where they spend their summer months, before migrating back to Antarctica for the winter. If you’re lucky, you’ll escape being dive-bombed by one, as they are very territorial birds. But, dive-bombing aside, Kría have become somewhat of a national emblem alongside the puffin, and you see both birds silhouettes adorning many surfaces across the country.
“I wanted to play around with the silhouette, colors and graphics as well as defy the logo by cutting garments up and merging them together in an exciting and interesting way.”
No two pieces in the collection are the same, as they have all been created by hand, so this is truly a unique, limited edition collection! My personal favourite reincarnation are the Kría pieces, that let you take a little bit of Iceland’s nature with you, and add a beautifully bold and graphical element to the garments that contrast the logos. Also, black and gold will always be classy.
We’re looking forward to seeing the full extent of the collection on Thursday, as there are so many possibilities that could have been created! I cant commend 66° North enough for putting together a collection that is ‘new’, yet encourages conservation and personality, instead of of throwing out old units. I certainly want a bit of it all. Elbows at the ready!
The collection will be released in VERY limited numbers at the brand’s Laugavegur store in Reykjavík on 29th August, and online, so be quick to get yourself a piece – See you in line, both physically and virtually!
Tags: 66 North, outdoor clothing, upcycled fashion, winter clothing
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
