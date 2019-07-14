It might be just ‘Nordic noir’ that has made it to international audiences so far, but Scandinavian comedy is beginning to emerge. Let’s round up some of the best Nordic comedy series currently available to audiences in the UK…
Though a comedy at heart, many of the issues Rita discusses are serious. Each episode, set at the suburban school at which single mum Rita Madsen is a teacher, deals with an important issue, as well as chronicling long running issues both in Rita’s family and among the staff and students. The series has become one of Denmark’s most watched series, inspiring spin offs in France and the Netherlands and even an American pilot, with audiences drawn to impressive characterisation by Mille Dinesen (as Rita) and Lise Baastrup as her colleague, Hjørdis. Hjørdis inspired a spin-off mini-series in 2015, set in the same school as Rita but excluding her from the action.
Dag follows a marriage counsellor uninterested in the value of marriage and who only spends time with his friend Benedict, struggling to stay faithful in his own relationship, though things change when Dag’s well-meaning sister, Marianne, forces him to go on a blind-date with her old childhood friend, Eva. Strong performances from Atle Antonson, Tuva Novotny and Rolf Lassgård meant the series met with critical acclaim in Norway and the UK, and it has also been sold to Sweden and Finland.
Hellfjord’s humour is dark. It follows Salmander, an Oslo police officer banished to northern Norway after after mistakenly killing his horse in front of a large group of children. His time in the north leads him to be welcomed by a vulgar and eccentric sheriff, sea monsters, and Johanne, a local journalist who suspects that something lies beneath the surface of the village. It’s a perfect satirisation of ‘Nordic noir’ and, though it only ran for one series, is the most successful of Nordic comedy, airing as far away as Australia and Poland.
A Kristallen (BAFTA equivalent) winner, this series is a uniquely Swedish dramedy, following a new couple, their exes and their children as they navigate the tricky logistics of living together. Created by a real life family members Max, Moa and Clara Herngren, the series was an instant hit in Sweden and is now available in over a hundred countries via Netflix.
Welcome to Sweden follows an American accountant (Greg Poehler) who quits his job to move with his girlfriend to her native country of Sweden. The series is based on Poehler’s own experiences as a former intellectual property lawyer from the United States who moved with his girlfriend to Sweden in 2006. An international production featuring both Swedish and American talent, themes, and dialogue, the series was broadcast on both Swedish and American channels though, in 2015, four episodes into season two, NBC cancelled the series due to what Poehler described as ‘craptastically’ low ratings and the remaining episodes were made available on NBC’s website. Don’t let this put you off though: I think it’s great, and the Swedes love it!
