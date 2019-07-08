BREAKING NEWS: Stockholm Fashion Week Cancelled

Earlier this week, the Swedish Fashion Council decided to cancel Stockholm Fashion Week indefinitely. Jennie Rosén, CEO of the Swedish Fashion Council, stated that:
“Stepping away from the conventional fashion week model has been a difficult, but much-considered decision. We need to put the past to rest and to stimulate the development of a platform that is relevant for today’s fashion industry.”
Although it wasn’t the deciding factor, Copenhagen Fashion Week is the most popular in the Nordic region. CPHFW tends to gain a larger buyer presence and international recognition, in addition to several Swedish designers choosing to show there. CPHFW takes place at the beginning of August, whereas Stockholm Fashion Week took place at the end of the month. Therefore, the overshadowing was a contributing factor in the cancellation.
In recent years, several brands have decided to step away from the runway to showcase their newest collections. Brands such as Burberry, Tom Ford, and Tommy Hilfiger have stopped with runway shows and focused more on a “see now, buy now,” method. Although this trend has not gone mainstream, it is something we could expect more of in the future, and something that the Swedish Fashion Council may think about when showcasing designers’ work in the future.
Shot by The Streetland for Nordic Style Magazine
This does not mean that we will no longer see any fashion-related events in Stockholm. The Swedish Fashion Council is planning on setting up a new model and format to showcase the talented Scandinavian designers from Stockholm. This new model will focus on new sustainability standards for the industry.
“The Swedish fashion industry is extensive and growing, so it is crucial to support brands in their development of next-generation fashion experiences,” says Rosén
In addition, the council plans to relaunch its’ Fashion Talents incubator program. This program will assist with emerging brands to help with developing their business. The Swedish Fashion Council will announce their official new strategy later this year, and we wait with bated breath…
