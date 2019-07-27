Stine Goya and Bumble Want YOU To Walk the CPHFW SS20 Runway!

Danish fashion designer Stine Goya and social media app Bumble have joined forces in anticipation of Copenhagen Fashion Week SS20, and are opening the runway up to Bumble users! With a common goal of female empowerment, the two brands have called upon women to share their views on the meaning of diversity and empowerment in the fashion industry, for a chance to walk the runway in Stine Goya’s upcoming CPHFW fashion show!
“As a brand rooted in female empowerment and equality, it’s important for us to work with partners who have a shared vision in democratising access for women in all industries. At Bumble, we believe it’s important to not only raise awareness of gender equality issues but to go one step further by creating initiatives which drive actual change forward and this partnership is an exciting first step for us in the fashion industry,” – Louise Troen, Vice-President of International Marketing and Communications at Bumble
Striving to challenge the status quo of beauty, diversity and female empowerment, Stine Goya and Bumble will be choosing five women to walk the runway during the CPHFW SS20 show on 8th August! Both brands already have a reputation of challenging beauty standards and gender roles, and are certainly taking their common vision to the next level with this exciting collaboration project.
“The opportunity to partner with Bumble for our SS20 Show felt completely natural. I have always intended my designs be tools for women to help lead their best lives, express their true style and celebrate their personality. In opening our SS20 casting to Bumble users, we hope to encourage women to challenge both industry stereotypes and themselves and feel empowered to feel a true sense of belonging in this industry by seeing themselves on the runway,” says Stine Goya.
We are tremendously excited for CPHFW SS20, and Stine Goya’s upcoming show is definitely a must-see! Are you going to try and walk the Stine Goya runway? What do you think empowerment and diversity means in fashion?
Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland, with a deep appreciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional.
Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region, she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky small-town culture, and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.
