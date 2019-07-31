Rohje Watches: Finnish Design for Urban Explorers

Straight out of picturesque Finland, comes a watch made for travellers. The Adventurister, produced by the four founders of Rohje watchmakers, will draw you in with its functional, but sleek design and extreme comfort of wearing. The story of Rohje was inspired by long-lasting friendship and the common dreams they shared. Four childhood friends – who became the founding fathers of Rohje – and keen adventurers, wanted to create an accessory that would be useful during long escapades, but also remind them of where home is.
And so the Adventurister, a play on words ‘adventurer’ and ‘tourist’ with a Nordic twist,was born. The face of watch is what it is all about, and even with the additional features such as the lower and upper sub dial, as well as a calendar, the design is kept clean and minimal in the true Nordic fashion. You can immediately tell the watch is a very personal item, made with love for travel and heritage in mind.
”We believe that watch is a magnificent way for showing your attitude and values. Our goal was to design a watch that would fit into the Nordic heritage, but also have some useful features inside,” – says Henry Wilén, one of Rohje founders.
The feature that says ‘Finland’ even louder are the straps, handcrafted from reindeer leather. They’re available in dark brown and beige, and give what would be considered an otherwise urban gadget, a bit more of a rustic, natural feel. Then there’s the dials; the upper sub dial is a reminder of the northern hemisphere and how day and night sometimes blend into one. The lower sub dial is used for telling time between different zones, and is there to help you remember home.
It’s these subtle touches that make Rohje’s watches shine, and as a small, intimate company, who care about their users as much as they care about each other, we applaud them for their designs and ethos! All in all, Rohje is a brand we would love to see more from – even though the Adventurister already ticks all the boxes. Perhaps a more feminine design could be coming our way? Let’s see what the boys come up with!
Rohje is selling internationally from its’ online store, as well as in a few partnering shops in Finland, and the Stockmann department store.
