The Reykjavik International Film Festival (RIFF) is a huge event that takes place in Reykjavík ever year, bringing attendees and talent from across the globe. Over eleven days in September and October press, visitors and locals are treated to films that rival those shown in Venice, Toronto and Cannes.
Its’ signature ‘Golden Puffin’ award is chosen by an international jury and in recent years has gone to films from as far afield as Bosnia and Kazakhstan, making it an international festival of local familiarity. But you won’t find red carpets and vast auditoriums, in their place, independent cinemas, workshops and exhibitions. Past showings have taken place in swimming pools and a cave, and with a host of local participants, it is not unusual for guests to attend screenings in the directors’ own homes. Rúnar Rúnarsson, the first Icelandic winner of the ‘Golden Puffin’, once described RIFF as being a bit like Glastonbury. “People come out of one film,” he says, “look at their programme and think: ‘What can I see next?”
RIFF’s ‘swim-in’ cinema
Founded in 2004, the festival was always intended to appeal to international stars, whilst ensuring attention remained on local talent. Dimitri Epides, previously a programme organiser for the Toronto and Montreal film festivals, was brought in for the 2005 event and was fundamental in bringing the festival to further-flung regions of the globe. That year’s ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ went to the Iranian director Abbas Kiarostami and the ‘Golden Puffin’ to Romanian director Cristi Puiu. Cementing its’ democratic traditions, Epides also developed an ‘Audience Award’ and the wonderfully named ‘Golden Egg’ award for upcoming talent. As you can tell, there is no shortage of varied talent from across the world on display at the festival, and we know this year’s line-up is going to be an impressive and exciting as always!
Now in their fifteenth year, and covered by journalists from across the globe, the festival’s team have the national/international balance sussed. This year they plan to show over a hundred feature-length films, short films and documentaries from native and foreign teams alike, with a ‘Focus On’ category that shines a light on a particular country or region (last year the Baltic nations).
Alongside the festival, the ‘Reykjavik Talent Lab’ will also return this year, with forty young starters given the chance to meet well-established producers and, following in the footsteps of Andrea Arnold, Lone Scherfig and Mads Mikkelsen, the festival will also welcome award-winning French director Claire Denis as their honorary guest. We can’t wait to see what films will be showing this year, and while the festival team are finalising the line-up, catch up on what happened last year for a little taste of what to expect.
If you love films, discovering new talent and immersing yourself in world culture, RIFF is the place for you!
Also, if you want to enter your film, sign up for the talent lab or volunteer at the event, there is still time!
We’ll have plenty more coverage of the RIFF soon. In the meantime, check out Reykjavik’s Secret Solstice festival round-up…
Tags: film festival, reykjavik event, Reykjavik International Film Festival, RIFF
Last weekend, Reykjavík bathed in beautiful blue skies and 24…
Iceland’s renowned winter music festival Iceland Airwaves have just added…
Next weekend, thousands will descend on Reykjavík for a music…