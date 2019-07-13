INTERVIEW: Hatari Talk Capitalism and Being Role Models at Secret Solstice 2019

Fresh from their Eurovision Song Contest performances in Israel, Icelandic Anti-Capitalist BDSM Techno Project Hatari continue their world domination with an incredible show at Iceland’s Secret Solstice festival. We sat down with vocalists Matthías & Klemens to discuss their recent collaborations and the responsibilities of their new found attention.
The Eurovision Song Contest has shown the world Hatari, the anti-capatlist BDSM multi-media project, but is feels like we’ve yet to really see the inner workings of the band – All of the tireless work behind each idea and project. How do your work begins and who drives the creative processes?
We are a simpatico anarchist commune that take turns to act as executive manager for the week, with all decisions of that manager ratified by a board in which each member has a vote. Every decision then has to go through Relentless Scam Incorporated, our holding company, in which there is an anonymous board of directors and CEO. It is a delicate mix of working in a very democratic yet diverse way, but then also pleasing our sponsors.
Obviously, we also have our monthly ritual of cooperation, meditation and consent where we all like to get naked and lather ourselves in whipped cream and just accept one another.
You’ve just released your new single ‘KLEFI / SAMED’ with Palestinian artist Bashar Murad, how did that collaboration come about? Were you aware of his previous work?
Once the Eurovision Song Contest process began, we were put in contact with Martin Goldschmidt, who organises the Palestinian Music Expo and he put us in contact with Bashar Murad. Myself and Matthías sat down and had a Skype chat with him and there was this instant connection between us, even though our music would be categorised into different musical genres. We really wanted to reach out and collaborate with Palestinian musicians, and felt that it was important to use the platform that we had been given through the Eurovision Song Contest to raise awareness of Palestinian artists.
Your recent merchandise range with Icelandic creative studio Döðlur came as a great surprise to us, did you work on the designs with Döðlur and what were the inspirations behind the collection?
One of our goals is to work with different designers and collaborate on new fashion and merchandise, and Döðlur are the first outside party that our designers have worked with. Obviously, they had to come to Hatari sponsored ritual to be initiated into our commune and follow the strict guidelines of how we create. We are very keen to take this idea further and work with more designers.
Recently, we worked with the Palestinian fashion brand tRASHY Clothing, we modelled for them and they arranged some outfits from our wardrobe. We’re currently discussing how to take this collaboration further, maybe a line of merchandise or accessories available via our mediums and distribution. We are excited to see what fruit that collaboration might give.
With such a huge amount of exposure and the world’s gaze now upon you, how does it feel to have become role models to such a wide demographic of people, and how does it feel having that responsibility thrust upon you? Have you had to make any considerations?
With the Eurovision Song Contest, any artist taking part in that has a responsibility and any spectacle that catches the public eye comes with agenda setting influence or power. That is something that anyone working in the public sphere needs to be aware of.
Regarding our stage presence and being male role models, i’m often quite repressed and maybe even a typical male in that way, but it’s good to remind yourself that sexuality is a spectrum and that you can embrace all shades of it. I feel it’s important to show that being emotional and feminine and sexual is completely acceptable, whatever your orientation is on the spectrum.
Do you think that growing up in Iceland, which has fairly liberal views, has made it easier?
Of course and we are extremely privileged with our background and what not, but with privilege and influence comes a lot of responsibility too.
So now that you have captured the world’s attention, what’s next for Hatari?
We’re currently planning some shows in some countries, some of which have no illegal military occupation undergoing at this time, so thats a good thing but mainly we’re just trying to keep sharing our message.
Is there an end goal for Hatari?
Capitalism would crumble and humanity would invent a new world social economic order which is both sustainable and works for everyone. Even just hoping or daring to imagine that is a victory. We could reconnect as humans and try to find some sort of inner peace. We would do away with identifying as a national of any given country or state and embrace identifying as united humanity, where the emphasis on self image and narcism would be eradicated. There would also be much less fear in the world, we would seek to replace it with hope.
Amen.
