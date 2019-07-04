No longer reserved for camp showers or high school swimming classes, pool sandals are all the rage. Sliding into your summer shoe collection this August is the new H2O launch, which revisits an old-school 80’s design in bright new colours.
The classic sportswear company H2O was established in Denmark over 37 years ago, and still abides by their standards of creating garments that are durable, functional and easy to style regardless of the decade. They boast a pretty large collection of pool slides in different styles and colours, which have somewhat become the signature of the brand.
“I always think of the slides as classic H2O. They’re unisex, colourful, fun, effortless. As a label we’re always about being relaxed and getting outdoors. The slides, you put on in June, and they stay on your feet till September.” – Christian Trads, CEO
Since they’ve jumped on the furry sandal bandwagon before, this year is all about going back to the basics. The iconic unisex H2O Trek Sandal returns on August 1 in eight, electric limited edition colours. The “guts” are still the same, PU and PVU materials providing your feet with comfort and the right support. No slippin’ or slidin’ in these guys, that’s for sure!
Although summer in Copenhagen is taking a break right now, we look forward to wearing these at Amager beach, the harbour baths or simply trips to the supermarket for more ice cold drinks once the sun returns.
The official launch of the product will be celebrated with a pop-up bar at Baby Baby in Refshaleøen, Copenhagen on August 1, but the H2O colourful pool slides are already available for pre-order online. Grab a pair before they’re all gone!
