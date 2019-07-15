FILA x Weekday: The 90’s are the Future

For this year’s exclusive drop, FILA x Weekday brings back the old, with a fresh twist. As opposed to their classic sporty collection from 2018, this launch gives us more streetwear than activewear, with pieces straight from the 90’s urban hip hop craze and the movie Step Up.
The cobalt blues and powder pinks of the previous collaboration have been toned down significantly, so the only juicy hue that pops out from concrete greys, sand beiges and dark peaches is an electric neon lime. Activewear brands seem to have an on-going competition to see who can create the most vibrant pair of leggings, but although bright, the FILA neon is much easier on the eyes. As the above-the-knee cycling shorts are having a comeback, we’re glad to see FILA x Weekday have jumped on that bandwagon.
Moving on from tight-fitting elastane, things gets looser and more oversized. There are two-pieces that will make you look like you came out of a space shuttle (and we mean that in a good way!), but they can be worn separately if matchy-matchy isn’t your thing. It wouldn’t be a 90’s FILA collection without baggy cargo pants, a zip-up turtleneck jumper and a rustling windbreaker, so you’ll find them all there as well. Don’t worry!
The shoes and accessories department may not be huge, but die-hard FILA fans will recognise two of their iconic styles of ‘ugly footwear’ are making a comeback – the Disruptor half-sandals and 95 high sneakers. To complete the look, you can get a drawstring sack, a scrunchie and this showstopper vinyl neon bag we are currently pining over. Did someone say 90’s school outfit dreams!?
The FILA x Weekday is a capsule collection that may be small, but is definitely timeless and full of must-have pieces. It once again proves that 90’s sportswear can nestle itself into any era and still be relatable. Minimalistic but exaggerated, old-school and a little extraterrestrial, it really ticks all the boxes, and we are IN LOVE.
Both mens and womens pieces from the collection are now available online and in-store, so get buyin’! Don’t forget some thick white socks to complete the ensemble. 😉
