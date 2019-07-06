Editorial: Say No to Fast Fashion

‘The fashion industry is draining our planet from water, creating mountains of waste and polluting our air, water and land with toxic chemicals. Something has got to change and changes CAN be made. Say no to fast fashion. Choose your garments wisely and befriend the sustainable brands. Take care of second hand and swap clothes with your friends. This editorial was shot with only second-hand clothes to inspire and bring awareness to avoid consumption. Such an easy and small change that with joined forces can make a difference on Mother Earth!’
Photographer: Frida Berglund
Stylist & MUA: Elinor Hjemgaard
Models: Ebba Forsgren, Andrea Eriksson, Jill Storm, Isa Storm
Clothing: Thrift stores
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
