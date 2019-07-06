Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Say No to Fast Fashion

‘The fashion industry is draining our planet from water, creating mountains of waste and polluting our air, water and land with toxic chemicals. Something has got to change and changes CAN be made. Say no to fast fashion. Choose your garments wisely and befriend the sustainable brands. Take care of second hand and swap clothes with your friends. This editorial was shot with only second-hand clothes to inspire and bring awareness to avoid consumption. Such an easy and small change that with joined forces can make a difference on Mother Earth!’

 

Editorial No Fast Fashion

Editorial No Fast Fashion

Editorial No Fast Fashion

Editorial No Fast Fashion

Editorial No Fast Fashion

Editorial No Fast Fashion

Editorial No Fast Fashion

 

Photographer: Frida Berglund

Stylist & MUA: Elinor Hjemgaard

Models: Ebba Forsgren, Andrea Eriksson, Jill Storm, Isa Storm

Clothing: Thrift stores

Tags: , , , , ,

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Related Posts

H2O

H2O Bring you the Ultimate Summer Pool Slides

No longer reserved for camp showers or high school swimming…

Continue reading...
Distortion CPH Street Style

Street Style: Distortion CPH – Part 2

We’re back in Copenhagen for Part 2 of our Distortion…

Continue reading...

Editorial: Northern Climactic Legacy

Power exists even in the softest actions were fluid movements…

Continue reading...