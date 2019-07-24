CPHFW SS20: Shows We’re Dying to See

As last season’s CPHFW novice, I am awaiting this season’s upcoming edition with even more excitement and anticipation! Now that my Fashion Week V-card has been officially taken, I no longer worry about boarding the press bus on time and can schedule shows like a boss – All that’s left to do is relax and enjoy the ride, and boy, are we in for a treat this August.
Take a look at some of the brands we picked out that will definitely steal the show this season of Copenhagen Fashion Week!
Danish design with preppy London flair? Of course it had to be about impeccable tailoring, but Brøgger has a lot more to offer than suits. Exquisite patchwork patterns and oversized, but ultra feminine forms is something we can definitely expect to see on the catwalk. Julie Brøgger’s previous work is both high fashion and wearable, giving us dapper Oxford student and Anne of Green Gables vibes all at the same time. We’re excited to see what she’ll be bringing out for Spring/Summer 2020.
Everyone knows their name now, including Queen B and Lady Gaga, and that fame is very much justified. The Saks girls are sugar, spice and all things nice, giving us millions of different definitions of outerwear. Their chunky puffers and giant fur coats are always the talk of the town when the temperatures drop, but what will their summer offering entail? We’ll find out soon!
It seems only a few months ago that we swooned over the feminine designs of Heidi Hoffmann, presented during her CPHFW show at the exclusive interiors gallery Paustian. She gave us sheer and sexy, but in the most tasteful, Scandinavian superwoman style. We’re pretty sure the flirty midi dress trend that’s booming on the streets of Copenhagen right now has something to do with that collection. What will be the focus this season? We can expect top-notch design, that’s for certain.
I’m sure my reporter colleagues will agree with me when I say we’re all suckers for literal themes in collections, and Emilie Helmstedt is a real champion when it comes to exploring them through her clothing and scripted presentations! For AW19, we were transported into a dream scenery full of candy-coloured silks and psychedelic patterns straight out of a children’s toy kaleidoscope. What story will Helmstedt give us this season? We simply can’t wait to see!
