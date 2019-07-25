If you haven’t guessed already, I have been waiting for ARKK Copenhagen to re-release their Kanetyk sneakers for A LONG TIME. Now, not only have they released the Kanetyk in its’ original HUGELY popular ash, neon lime and peach colorway, BUT they have introduced it in off-white, neon lime and peach. Can I hear you say, GIMME!?
With a nod to the fashion and party scene of 80’s and 90’s, the new off-white and neon lime sneaker is a fresh summer take on its’ brighter, more in-your-face counterpart. The Kanetyk is made with premium suede, breathable mesh, reflective detailing, and the super squishy WAVE13 sole, making for a wonderfully comfortable and versatile sneaker, that’s perfect for walking the city or strolling through the forest this summer and forever more.
“We’ve wanted to make a really crazy, colorful shoe ever since the very beginning. Now that we’ve gained four years of experience in the industry and established some really good trust with our customers, we’re ready to take some chances now and experiment, and just have a lot of fun with the sneakers we’re releasing.” – Kasper Høj Rasmussen, ARKK Co-Founder and Creative Director
I know colourful sneakers are not for everyone, but that’s why I am LOVING the off-white version of the Kanetyk so much, as they let you nod to the 90’s and summer without having a heart attack. But if colour is your thing, then go and secure yourself a pair of the ash Kanetyks, because trust me, they will not be around for long. I learnt this the hard way earlier this year… For those who you think ARKK are straying away from what they do so well – muted colors and sleek Nordic sneakers – fear not, these are still the same great quality and beautifully designed sneakers that Thomas and Kasper have been producing for years, just on a summer 90’s retox!
The Kanetyks are available for both men and women in ‘off-white’ and ‘ash’, from ARKK’s online store or their stores in Copenhagen on Østergade and Elmegade – Get yours quickly before they sell out! You can also get these sneakers in a more subtle ‘wind grey/navy blue’ and ‘windy grey/blazing orange’, so there’s something for everyone, don’t worry.
Want to discover more about ARKK, and how founders Thomas and Kasper got into making sneakers? Check out our interview with them >>>
Tags: ARKK, ARKK Copenhagen, Kanetyk, Scandinavian sneakers, summer sneakers
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
