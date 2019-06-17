Stutterheim x Marc Jacobs: The Perfect Raincoat

We’ve been experiencing some violent storms in Copenhagen lately, so this collaboration truly could not have arrived at a better time. The father of Swedish rainwear Stutterheim and the bold and quirky line of Marc Jacobs, The Marc Jacobs, have teamed up to bring you the ultimate luxury raincoat of dreams.
The classic Stutterheim style ‘Mosebacke’, has been reworked for this launch in order to reflect both brands’ bold identities. The traditional ‘Mosebacke’ is possibly the most flattering women’s raincoat we’ve ever seen – slightly flared out, it’s silhouette is ultra-feminine and makes it look like more than a Scandinavian necessity. This coat is a fashion statement, which can be worn regardless of the weather forecast, and the new version tweaked by Marc Jacobs has got us quivering with excitement.
The launch only consists of one product in two colour options, but how incredible they are! On one hand, we’ve got a delicate powder pink, on the other, the brightest, sunniest yellow that gives us (quite reasonably) Morton Salt Girl vibes, and will make it possible for your friends to find you at every festival this summer. We’re pretty sure you can see it from space too!
What else has been done to the ‘Mosebacke’ to make it different, you ask? As the saying goes, the devil’s in the detail! The Stutterheim x Marc Jacobs coat has been revamped with a swanky debossed Marc Jacobs logo on the back, as well as a subtle nod to the brands’ heritage – American and Swedish flags on the sleeve.
As always, the ‘Mosebacke’ has been fully rubberised for infallible waterproofness, so the temperamental Nordic weather can literally roll off your back. Although collabs usually result in a heavily branded, collector’s trend piece, we appreciate that timelessness has been taken into account here. We’re planning to wear those irresistible candy coats for at least the next 50 years! And low-key hoping it rains a bit more this week…
The Stutterheim x Marc Jacobs raincoat is now available to buy from both the Marc Jacobs and Stutterheim websites, as well as Marc Jacobs’ flagship stores, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and at ShopBop.com, retailing at $450/4999 SEK.
