Copenhagen Street Style: Nordgreen x Nordic Style Mag Launch Party

Last week we took over At Dolores in Copenhagen with Nordgreen to celebrate their new product launch – Thank you to everyone that came down to admire the new watches and support our magazine! Here’s a look at the best outfits from the night…
All photos by The Streetland
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
