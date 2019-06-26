Secret Solstice 2019: Round-up

Last weekend, Reykjavík bathed in beautiful blue skies and 24 hours of glorious sunlight for this year’s Secret Solstice Festival. Held in the grounds next to the Laugardalshöll (Reykjavík’s indoor sporting arena), attendees were treated to stunning views across the bay, stretching all the way over to Snæfellsjökull, while the ever looming presence of Mount Esjan, now cloaked in a multitude of greens and lavender, overlooked each day’s proceedings.
This years international line-up, featuring acts such as The Black Eyed Peas, Robert Plant and the Sensational Spaceshifters, Patti Smith and band, Pusha T, Jonas Blue, The Sugarhill Gang with Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio, Pussy Riot and Morcheeba, all seemed to revel in Iceland’s endless sun and beautiful landscape in their sets. With such a varied display of music on offer and some of the world’s most revered musicians on their doorstep, there was little doubt of anything but an unforgettable weekend.
Held for the first time in 2014, Secret Solstice showcases both international and Icelandic acts, but it certainly felt like it was really the later that shone the brightest in the midnight sun. Over the weekend, we witnessed some incredible performances from a broad range of Icelandic acts, utilising their home advantage to truly hold the audience in the palm of their hands. Below is our round-up of Icelandic acts and links to their music for you to check out for yourself!
Friday:
The soulful grooves of Auður perfectly soundtracked the warmer weather returning to Reykjavík, while ClubDub‘s electro-pop hit ‘Clubbed Up’ had the entire festival bouncing.
JóiPé x Króli‘s ‘B.O.B.A’ kept everyone on their feet and in fine voice well into the night, and that was only the first night…
Saturday:
Fresh from their recent Eurovision escapades, Hatari brought their unstoppable brand of anti-capitalism BDSM techno to the Valhalla stage and swathes of loyal fans. After powering through an intense and seamless set, ‘Hatrið Mun Sigra’ rang out loud and clear across all of Reykjavík.
We Made God made themselves heard above the surrounding stages as they battled with their guitars and a wall of sound.
Árstíðir were in very fine form on the Gimli stage, providing some of the visceral sound and vocals that Icelandic acts are known for all over the world.
Sunday:
Dream-pop trio Vök, having just released their 2nd LP ‘In The Dark’, took to the main stage on Sunday and showed us all just why they’ve received so much attention internationally.
Icelandic rapper Joey Christ, quick to leave behind his huge hit ‘Joey Cypher’, gave us more material from his latest LP ‘Joey 2’ on the Gimli Stage, both him and Birnir gave Reykjavík an evening to remember as they whipped the crowd into a frenzy.
This year’s Secret Solstice was a great display of some truly amazing artists here in Iceland, please do check out the links and help support them! Thank you for such a great weekend Secret Solstice!
