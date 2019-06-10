Reform Launches New Colourful ‘IKEA Hacking’ Designer Kitchens

Danish kitchen company Reform has launched three new kitchen designs in collaboration with three outstanding designers. Studio David Thulstrup, Note Design Studio and Muller Van Severen have all contributed their very unique design approaches to create three very different styles of kitchen.
Launching at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair in New York and 3daysofdesign in Copenhagen, Reform’s new kitchen lines feature three very distinct and yet contextually cohesive designs, that result in sleek and simplistic Scandinavian aesthetics, each with their own unique twist.
Personality takes center stage in Reform’s collections, with an emphasis on function and durability, Reform and their collaborative partners expand on the concept of a conventional kitchen to cater to contemporary living. They do this by making the designs people centered – kitchens featuring personality in place of clutter.
The Copenhagen based designer has a flair for mixing classic and contemporary aspects in a harmonious way, resulting in a seamless aesthetic throughout. In this design, Studio David Thulstrup combines robust stainless steel and brushed aluminium with smooth surfaces that have no interruptions.
In their updated version of the classic kitchen, the Stockholm based design studio (who we spoke to in Issue 1) strives to engage the senses and make people “want to reach out and touch the [oak] wood”. Note Design Studio’s design features wood and light hues that result in an fascinatingly tranquil overall feel, and the bevelled edges produce a beautiful detail for your eyes to focus on and that brings the sections of units together. Our favourite colour? Powder blue FTW.
The bold contrasting colors showcase the Gent based company’s unorthodox aesthetic, that is a delightful match with Reform’s sleek simplicity. In their design, Muller Van Severen have used their signature material – a durable and wax-like HDPE traditionally used in cutting boards – alongside the more traditional marble and brass, resulting in a playful yet luxurious aesthetic.
Reform’s designer collaborations are what makes their kitchens stand out, and add flair and personality to any interior – I for one have my owns on a MATCH kitchen for myself. Whether or not a full kitchen is what you need, Reform has a solution. This way of ‘hacking’ your IKEA kitchen or living room, brings a breath of uniquely designed fresh air to any interior, created by some of Scandinavia’s design masterminds.
You can browse all of Reform’s collaborations online and find what’s right for your home or workspace.
