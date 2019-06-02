NO SOCIETY Launches Unisex Skincare

It’s no secret that the beauty industry is very divided between male and female. As our understanding of the gender spectrum increases, it becomes more and more apparent how outdated this way of marketing truly is; as it is based in the primitive belief that the world is strictly divided into two genders. Thankfully we are coming to our senses and realising that it doesn’t have to be that way, and that these beliefs are based on ill-informed socially developed assumptions and not based on irrefutable facts. We’re living in an exciting time of social enlightenment, where the number of companies that develop products without this divisive pre-requisite is increasing, and one of those companies is NO SOCIETY.
Carl Falkenberg founded the company in 2018 on very clear principles of sustainability, individuality and creativity. The company produces eco-friendly, vegan, unisex skincare – yes, you heard me, UNISEX!
“The global market for beauty and skincare continues to grow and develop at a rapid pace. Despite this, the division between male and female is often distinct.”
NO SOCIETY operates under the assumption that the beauty industry, in its’ current form, pushing a paradoxical message to consumers, “Telling people that they are beautiful as they are, and at the same time offering a variety of products aimed at perfection”. This is why NO SOCIETY offers a limited and focused range of the most fundamental tools used in most people’s skincare regimes, e.g. moisturizer, face mist and lip treat, along with shave butter and post-shave mist.
“After many years in the beauty industry, it is exciting to finally launch NO SOCIETY – a brand with heart, individuality and a commitment to sustainability. We have chosen to focus on a few key products aimed at a diverse consumer base, and which we hope will exceed expectations. The idea that people should have a long line of products as part of their daily routine is unsustainable for many. Because we sell our products online, we can also offer more accessible price points” – says Carl Falkenberg, founder of NO SOCIETY
NO SOCIETY is truly going the full distance with realizing their production philosophy, which is clearly based on high standards, avoiding the all-too common vague declarations with little follow-through that are so apparent throughout the beauty industry. The product packaging is made from recycled materials and sugar cane fibers, and additionally, NO SOCIETY’s fashion-related products are all made from organic materials.
NO SOCIETY’s products will initially be sold exclusively via their website, where they strive to create “a platform focused on individual expression with interviews and other inspirational content.” So get shopping! What are you looking forward to getting your hands on? Let us know in the comments.
