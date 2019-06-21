Iceland’s renowned winter music festival Iceland Airwaves have just added a WHOLE lot more acts to this year’s line-up, and we are getting excited y’all! Joining the likes of Of Monsters and Men, Hatari and Mac Demarco are Icelandic favourites Agent Fresco, Bagdad Brother and critically acclaimed Cautious Clay.
Iceland Airwaves started put in 1999 as an event in an airplane hanger, with no intent on repeating itself. 20 years later, it takes over downtown Reykjavík for 4 days in November every year, and one of the world’s best festivals for discovering new music and culture. The festival also provides itself on bringing together the one most gender-equal festival line up on offer – last year the gender split was 50:50 – and we love seeing so much (gender, country of origin and music type) diversity on offer for people to enjoy!
Cautious Clay
Agent Fresco
This 3rd wave of artists coming to Iceland Airwaves are…
New international acts: John Grant (US), Orville Peck (CA), Cautious Clay (US), Snapped Ankles (UK), Just Mustard (IE), W.H. Lung (UK), Tiny Ruins (NZ), Æ Mak (IE), Pillow Queens (IE), Akkan (ES) and Helge (NL).
New Icelandic acts: Agent Fresco, Biggi Veira (Gus Gus DJ Set), Bríet, Axel Flóvent, Sykur, aYia, Bagdad Brothers, Blóðmör, Ásta, Konfekt, Krassasig, Morpholith
We are very excited to see local favourites Agent Fresco back for this year’s festival, as they have just started recording their 3rd album, and tore up (literally) Slippbarinn last year – if you were there, you know what I mean. We’re also looking forward to watching relative Icelandic newcomers Auður, Vök and Bríet on stage.
Sykur
aYia
Early bird tickets have sold out, but you can still get your hands on a 4 day pass for only £113/€127/$144, so if you don’t want to miss out on all of the above acts and more, get buying!
Want to know who else is playing this year? >>>
Tags: iceland airwaves, Iceland Airwaves 2019, icelandic music festival, music festival
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
The folky cousins of HAIM sisters from Norway have just…
Next weekend, thousands will descend on Reykjavík for a music…
Those, who enjoy seeing the world through the lens of…