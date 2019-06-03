Iceland Academy of the Arts – Graduate Fashion Show 2019

At the end of April, we headed downtown to Harpa, in downtown Reykjavík, to see the fashion graduates from the Iceland Academy of the Arts (Listaháskóli Íslands) present their final year collections! Every year the graduate collections fill us with excitement to see what the graduates have to offer, and we love supporting the students and giving them a platform, as we know how important it is. Here’s a round-up of all the students and their inspiring creations…
You know what this collection is? A lovely display of taking a commercial idea, and putting a little spin on it. The shapes, colours and patterns – we’ve seen them all before – but this time, there were details that made them exciting – silk trousers, cut-out dresses and florals were reinvented, in a calculated and beautiful way, and I really enjoyed it. Can someone tell me where I can get that green drawstring head cover, because I need it for the many, many, MANY rainy days we have here in Reykjavík.
Imagine taking a tent, tent poles and all, and then putting it on for a stroll; that’s what Kristin Áskelsdóttir’s collection looked like. Making a point on the need to recycle clothing and dress for the outdoors, Kristin’s collection was fun and purposeful. There were bright colours, down coats, reflective fabrics and gaiters galore, which gave us plenty to look at! Kristin’s ability to create interesting silhouettes and craft fabrics in new ways was clearly visible (no pun intended), and I would love to see some of these pieces out and about on a rainy day.
Next up, Steinunn brought us a dose of evening glamour and seduction with her collection. Consisting of beautiful ruffles, billowing sleeves, scarlet silk and plenty of shine, the collection was a homage to evening dress with a typography twist. The gold letters provided a bold contrast against their black background and the combination of long and short proportions throughout was very nicely done. I think Steinunn has a strong career ahead in eveningwear, with her mastering of delicate fabrics, and bold glamour that any design house would be lucky to have!
If you want to stand out from the crowd, I definitely think an iridescent pink lamé, nipple-bearing jumpsuit is the way to go. Þórunn’s collection was a lesson is in dressing to impress, in a slightly different way than normal – smashing fashion gender norms and questioning the pairing of colours, fabrics, shapes and sexuality. We really enjoyed the discussions that this collection raised amongst the NSM team, and we would love to see more fun and acceptance on the runways!
Taking inspiration from what I think must have been her grandmother’s dressing up box and Scandinavian fishermans’ clothing, Sigríður brought glitz, glamour and comfort to the runway. My favourite details? The feather-trimmmed cuffs and sequinned turbans. I really liked the playfulness and vibrance in the collection, that made me want to raid my own grandmother’s wardrobe, thrown on some shades, and be more adventurous with my outfits. Also, has anyone told the fishermen that embroidered waders are in?
Now, this collection was one of our team’s favourites of the night! A beautiful lesson in combining Japanese tailoring and Icelandic handmade knitwear; the proportions, colours, patterns and pairings were just all right. I enjoyed the pairing of fresh citrus against muted beige, the proportions of a short parachute-strapped jacket with a long khaki overcoat, and the juxtaposition of a thick teal turtle-neck wool jumper and silky wide-legged beige trousers. There was something ‘off’ with every outfit, and I loved it, and let’s not forget Sigmundur’s ability to craft such beautiful and elegant tailoring! We’ve also heard that there’s a 66° North collaboration on the horizon, and we are very excited…
I’m calling this the ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’, and if I was a little braver, I would wear these look out in public whenever I had the chance! Julie’s collection was BEAUTIFUL to look at, and BEAUTIFUL to inspect from a technical point of view. The quilting, the textures and the colours were just all spectacular. Enough said. I’ll take one order of the pistachio green bed coat and crown now, please? Takk!
All of the graduates who showed their collections did an AMAZING job, and we were honoured to see them show off their hard work! Everyone in the room adored watching the looks go down the runway, and we can’t wait to see what they all get up to, now that they have finished their degrees. Well done to everyone involved in putting on the show, and we look forward to seeing the what next year’s graduates have to offer!
All photos by Leifur Wilberg for Iceland Academy of the Arts
Tags: Fashion show, graduate show, Iceland Academy of the Arts, Listaháskóli Íslands
