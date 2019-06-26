Envii x GirlTalk: Pastel Tracksuits for Your Sisterhood

Being a girl is not always polka-dot sweet, and this special Envii x GirlTalk collaboration is here to touch on that. One of the leading Danish high street fashion brands Envii, known for their feminine but playful aesthetic, has launched a unique charity collection together with GirlTalk.
GirlTalk, for those of you who haven’t come across it yet, is a non-profit organisation, which aims at supporting young women and giving them the opportunity to confide in someone, and let their problems out. The advice given by GirlTalk is completely free and anonymous, provided by hundreds of friendly volunteers. It’s meant to create a safe, comfortable space for sharing – and naturally, the Envii collection had to reflect that.
The Envii x GirlTalk limited launch consists of four identical tracksuits and matching t-shirts, in beautiful pastel hues that this ice-cream season is all about. Mint, sky blue, peach and muted yellow are all different, but united by the softness of colour, which will definitely go with the holiday tan. The relaxed-fit jumpers all have the word ‘TALK’ embroidered on the chest, as a reminder for those who wear them, of how important it is to have someone that will carry the burden of our everyday fears and worries.
“We are extremely proud to be part of a collaboration with GirlTalk and their ambassador Emilie Lilja. GirlTalk has a message and purpose we stand behind, one that we want to support and draw attention to. Like GirlTalk, Envii caters primarily to young women. This launch is a unique opportunity to inspire them to open up, remind them of their value,” says Sofie Niebuhr, Head of PR & Marketing at Envii.
The collection is now available in stores and online, with all the profits will going directly to GirlTalk, so that they can continue doing their amazing work. Get some cute sweats for yourself and your girls, and celebrate that you have someone to talk to!
