Editorial: Northern Climactic Legacy

Power exists even in the softest actions were fluid movements can ignite eruptions. This gentle approach towards gender-fluid attitude has its goals to showcase another opinion. A contrast between soft pallets and dynamic visuals.

 

Editorial Northern Climate Legacy

Photography: Nicolas Odyssea Andreou

Styling: Ophelia Wu

Hair and Makeup: Alexandra Radsby

Model: Charlie Wedin

Clothing: Ivan Grundahl S/S S19

Special thanks to Lea Zaar

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

