Editorial: Northern Climactic Legacy

Power exists even in the softest actions were fluid movements can ignite eruptions. This gentle approach towards gender-fluid attitude has its goals to showcase another opinion. A contrast between soft pallets and dynamic visuals.
Photography: Nicolas Odyssea Andreou
Styling: Ophelia Wu
Hair and Makeup: Alexandra Radsby
Model: Charlie Wedin
Clothing: Ivan Grundahl S/S S19
Special thanks to Lea Zaar
For more editorials >>>
Tags: editorial, fashion editorial, webitorial
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
Being a girl is not always polka-dot sweet, and this…
We hit the streets of Copenhagen to see what people…
Vilda wears: Dresses – B-Rebell | Collar – Louis Vuitton…