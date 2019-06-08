Editorial: Nordic Style Mag X Kvartýra 49

We collaborated with Kvartýra 49, one of our favourites fashion boutiques in Reykjavík, to show you the hottest of what they’ve got in stock! Bringing the best of European streetwear, eclectic womenswear, and owner Natalia’s Sushchenko brand to the store, you’re going to want to pick up a thing or two for yourself…
Sunglasses – Ashley Williams | Dress – Nanushka | Top – TTSWTRS | Coat – Études
Sunglasses – Ashley Williams | Dress – Nanushka | Top – TTSWTRS | Coat – Études | Shoes – Reike Nen
Dress – Nanushka | Top – TTSWTRS | Coat – Études
Hat – Études, | T-shirt – Creepy Crawl
Hat – Études, | T-shirt – Creepy Crawl | Trousers – Creepy Crawl
Trousers – Suschenko | Boots – Reike Nen
Dress – Solace | Top – Baserange
Dress – Solace | Top – Baserange | Trousers – Suschenko
Trousers – Creepy Crawl | Shoes – Puma x Hans Kjøbenhavn (not from Kvartýra 49)
Dress – Suschenko | Boots – Reike Nen
Coat – Fusion | Sweater – Études | Trousers – Études | Shoes – Puma x Hans Kjøbenhavn (not from Kvartýra 49)
Coat – Fusion | Sweater – Études
Dress – Suschenko
Sweater – SJYP | Trousers – Suschenko | Shoes – Reike Nen
Sweater – SJYP
Photography: Sophia Groves
Stylist: Anna Koziol
Hair and Makeup: Wioleta Ludwig
Models: Anna and Arnaldur at Eskimo Models
The store has just recently relocated to the main storefront on Laugavegur 49 and is full of new brands, so go and take a look!
Find out all about Kvartýra 49 and the brands they stock right here >>>
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
