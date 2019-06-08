Nordic Style Magazine

NSM X Kvartýra 49

Editorial: Nordic Style Mag X Kvartýra 49

We collaborated with Kvartýra 49, one of our favourites fashion boutiques in Reykjavík, to show you the hottest of what they’ve got in stock! Bringing the best of European streetwear, eclectic womenswear, and owner Natalia’s Sushchenko brand to the store, you’re going to want to pick up a thing or two for yourself…

 

NSM X Kvartýra 49Sunglasses – Ashley Williams | Dress – Nanushka | Top – TTSWTRS | Coat – Études

NSM X Kvartýra 49Sunglasses – Ashley Williams | Dress – Nanushka | Top – TTSWTRS | Coat – Études | Shoes – Reike Nen

NSM X Kvartýra 49Dress – Nanushka | Top – TTSWTRS | Coat – Études

Hat – Études, | T-shirt – Creepy Crawl

NSM X Kvartýra 49Hat – Études, | T-shirt – Creepy Crawl | Trousers – Creepy Crawl

NSM X Kvartýra 49Trousers – Suschenko | Boots – Reike Nen

NSM X Kvartýra 49Dress – Solace | Top – Baserange

Shirt – Fusion

NSM X Kvartýra 49Dress – Solace | Top – Baserange | Trousers – Suschenko

NSM X Kvartýra 49Dress – Solace | Top – Baserange

NSM X Kvartýra 49Trousers – Creepy Crawl | Shoes – Puma x Hans Kjøbenhavn (not from Kvartýra 49)

NSM X Kvartýra 49Dress – Suschenko | Boots – Reike Nen

Coat – Fusion | Sweater – Études | Trousers – Études | Shoes – Puma x Hans Kjøbenhavn (not from Kvartýra 49)

NSM X Kvartýra 49Coat – Fusion | Sweater – Études

NSM X Kvartýra 49Dress – Suschenko

NSM X Kvartýra 49Sweater – SJYP | Trousers – Suschenko | Shoes – Reike Nen

NSM X Kvartýra 49Sweater – SJYP

 

Photography: Sophia Groves

Stylist: Anna Koziol

Hair and Makeup: Wioleta Ludwig

Models: Anna and Arnaldur at Eskimo Models

 

The store has just recently relocated to the main storefront on Laugavegur 49 and is full of new brands, so go and take a look!

Find out all about Kvartýra 49 and the brands they stock right here >>>

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

