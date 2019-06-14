Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: So Many Feels

Editorial So Many FeelsDress – Hugo Boss | Vest – Futur | Jewellery – ISA.COLLECTION

Editorial So Many FeelsTrousers: Daily Paper | Sweater: Astrid Andersen | Shirt: Han Kjøbenhavn | Shoes: UGG

Editorial So Many FeelsTracksuit: Reebok x Gigi Hadid | Skirt: Gina Tricot

Editorial So Many FeelsJewellery: ISA.COLLECTION | Bra: Kristine Garnered | Sunglasses: Vogue Eyewear | Suit: Gina Tricot

Editorial So Many FeelsSports Bra: Reebok | Top: Gina Tricot | Jewellery: ISA.COLLECTION

Editorial So Many FeelsDress: Kristine Granerud

 

Photo: Kat Gade

Styling: Miriam Andresen

Assistant: Celine Westin

Hair Stylist: Katrine Løver

Makeup Artist: Charlotte Wold

Model: Celina @ TFM Norway

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

