Editorial: So Many Feels

Dress – Hugo Boss | Vest – Futur | Jewellery – ISA.COLLECTION
Trousers: Daily Paper | Sweater: Astrid Andersen | Shirt: Han Kjøbenhavn | Shoes: UGG
Tracksuit: Reebok x Gigi Hadid | Skirt: Gina Tricot
Jewellery: ISA.COLLECTION | Bra: Kristine Garnered | Sunglasses: Vogue Eyewear | Suit: Gina Tricot
Sports Bra: Reebok | Top: Gina Tricot | Jewellery: ISA.COLLECTION
Dress: Kristine Granerud
Photo: Kat Gade
Styling: Miriam Andresen
Assistant: Celine Westin
Hair Stylist: Katrine Løver
Makeup Artist: Charlotte Wold
Model: Celina @ TFM Norway
For more Scandi cool, check out an interview with the founders of one of our favourite Danish sneaker brands >>>
Tags: editorial, fashion editorial, webitorial
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
We love to track the upcoming generation of talents. In…
We collaborated with Kvartýra 49, one of our favourites fashion…
‘Aesthetics with quality and purpose.’ That is Jamie Looks’ credo.…