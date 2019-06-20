Editorial: Evocative Dreams

Vilda wears: Dresses – B-Rebell | Collar – Louis Vuitton | Camellia Pin – Chanel | Hair clip – DesignB London
Olivia wears: Top – B-Rebell | Pants – Paul Smith | Collar – Louis Vuitton | Shoes – Zara
Vilda wears: Dress – B-Rebell | Ring – Louis Vuitton
Olivia wears: Dress – B-Rebell | Bra – Lindex | Hair clip – ASOS
Vilda wears: Dress – B-Rebell | Bodysuit: Lindex
Olivia wears: Dress – B-Rebell
Olivia wears: Dress – B-Rebell | Shoes: Zara
Photographer: Isabel Rhea Eriksson
Videographer: Elisa Rhea Eriksson
Hair and Make-up: Mimmi Anstensen
Photo Assistant: Amanda Rhea Eriksson
Models: Vilda Nilsson and Olivia Malmberg at Up North Management
Film Editor: Sofia Lindquist
Producer: Rhea Produktion
For more inspiring fashion, take a look at the collections from the talented graduates at Beckmans College of Design >>>
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
We’ve been experiencing some violent storms in Copenhagen lately, so…
This week our Danish sneaker favourites ARKK Copenhagen have launched…
Dress – Hugo Boss | Vest – Futur | Jewellery…