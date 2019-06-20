Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial Evocative Dreams

Editorial: Evocative Dreams

Editorial Evocative Dreams

Vilda wears: Dresses – B-Rebell | Collar – Louis Vuitton | Camellia Pin – Chanel | Hair clip – DesignB London

Olivia wears: Top – B-Rebell | Pants – Paul Smith | Collar – Louis Vuitton | Shoes – Zara

Editorial Evocative Dreams

Vilda wears: Dresses – B-Rebell | Collar – Louis Vuitton | Camellia Pin – Chanel | Hair clip – DesignB London

Olivia wears: Top – B-Rebell | Pants – Paul Smith | Collar – Louis Vuitton | Shoes – Zara

Editorial Evocative Dreams

Vilda wears: Dress – B-Rebell | Ring – Louis Vuitton

Editorial Evocative Dreams

Olivia wears: Dress – B-Rebell | Bra – Lindex | Hair clip – ASOS

Editorial Evocative Dreams

Vilda wears: Dress – B-Rebell | Bodysuit: Lindex

Editorial Evocative Dreams

Olivia wears: Dress – B-Rebell

Editorial Evocative Dreams

Vilda wears: Dress – B-Rebell | Bodysuit: Lindex

Olivia wears: Dress – B-Rebell | Shoes: Zara

Editorial Evocative DreamsVilda wears: Dress – B-Rebell | Bodysuit: Lindex

Editorial Evocative Dreams

Vilda wears: Dress – B-Rebell | Bodysuit: Lindex

Olivia wears: Dress – B-Rebell | Shoes: Zara

Editorial Evocative Dreams

Olivia wears: Dress – B-Rebell | Shoes: Zara

 

Photographer: Isabel Rhea Eriksson

Videographer: Elisa Rhea Eriksson

Hair and Make-up: Mimmi Anstensen

Photo Assistant: Amanda Rhea Eriksson

Models: Vilda Nilsson and Olivia Malmberg at Up North Management

Film Editor: Sofia Lindquist

Producer: Rhea Produktion

For more inspiring fashion, take a look at the collections from the talented graduates at Beckmans College of Design >>>

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director

Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Related Posts

Stutterheim X Marc Jacobs

Stutterheim x Marc Jacobs: The Perfect Raincoat

We’ve been experiencing some violent storms in Copenhagen lately, so…

Continue reading...
ARKK Copenhagen New Apparel

ARKK Copenhagen Releases Summer Apparel Line

This week our Danish sneaker favourites ARKK Copenhagen have launched…

Continue reading...

Editorial: So Many Feels

Dress – Hugo Boss | Vest – Futur | Jewellery…

Continue reading...