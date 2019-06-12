Beckmans College of Design Graduate Collections

We love to track the upcoming generation of talents. In that way, June is certainly one of the most exciting times of the year. Along with Stockholm Fashion Week, the presentation of graduate collections from Beckmans College of Design is a major event of the Swedish fashion scene. Between May 23rd and 28th, ten students showcased their collections at the Tessin palace. Their names may sound familiar; yes, we already mentioned their sportswear collaborations back in February – which was already a huge crush of ours. Now we are eager to share with you part of their final achievements!
Benedicte Eggesbø’s work gravitates around feminity and its perception through attributes. She has built her collection as a reflection of the link between the body, the symbolic object and the image that we transmit. Construction is at the core of the collection, with a patchwork of different materials and strong, meaningful elements like heels and bras.
With a gender neutral collection, Adam Swärd introduces us to his vision of self-fulfilment. He reveals the body with a great delicacy and sensuality, using floating fabrics or scoop-out neckline. Both minimalistic and sophisticated, the original cuts and material combination balances the neutral colour palette.
“An individual’s diverse personas. How one presents oneself based on emotional condition, social codes, objects and contexts.” This is the question that Emma Wåhlin raises through Self8 Love.
Clothing is at its very first function used as a protection of the body from the exterior. For his Bojskaut collection, Erik Olsson pushes this concept even further. He imagines clothes like a shell from pollution, putting the environmental perspective to fashion design. The silhouettes are oversized and layered, while the garments combine both a striking aesthetic and high functionality.
Distorted Emotions is a journey into inner feelings that comes from mixing bright colours! It successfully communicates an impacting artistic look that strongly reminds of abstraction and surrealism.
The future in fashion design will be a lot about how we look at clothes. My students’ task here is to change, inspire and educate. This year’s degree projects are excellent examples of this; several of the collections is about seeing things in new and more nuanced ways, it can apply to both body ideals and identity issues or the fashion concept. Others touch the scars every person carries with them through life. Common is that everyone is about changing our future, a future that this time is presented in a historic setting on the Tessin palace.
– Pär Engsheden, head of the fashion design program.
Fo Phan’s collection is a tribute to mourning clothing. She creates obsessing shapes, playing with volume and pleats. The theme may be gloomy; however, she perfectly balances it with transparency and bright colours such as vibrant red or optic white. In that way, she transforms the mourning clothing into a highly desirable object!
Through monochromatic pieces, Jon Allensten invites us into his world in which reason and heart have fought for a long time. This collection is a result of a personal progression in expressing and giving a voice to his feelings.
“There are sounds from a life that I haven’t lived but that is present in trauma and in love. The inheritance I have received, in the form of lengthy narratives. An inheritance that expresses itself in objects that bind me to the past. With a variety of flowers, I gradually heal.”
Excessive pain and life-force go hand in hand in Sergio Castiglioni’s collection. This duality is marked by contrasts between black and white and colours, as well as lines sometimes straight or winding. He also approaches how society perceives these feelings.
By clairvoyance, the French word for clarity, Sofia Isdahl refers to an ability to perceive things. She questions the very purpose of the designer, that is to lift the veil on what is normally hidden. We absolutely love the print design and its fluid shape!
We can’t wait to see more from the Beckmans graduates in the future! In the meantime, tell us: which of these designers is your favourite?
Photos: Rikard Lilja
You can find and read more about the graduate collections here.
Tags: Beckmans College of Design, graduate show, Nordic fashion
