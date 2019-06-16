ARKK Copenhagen Releases Summer Apparel Line

This week our Danish sneaker favourites ARKK Copenhagen have launched their first apparel collection, and there’s only one thing you need to know, it’s great! Consisting of t-shirts, shorts and hoodies, ARKK have taken their core design principals and put them into this collection beautifully.
“Our customers and retailers have been asking about apparel for years, but we feel that, with the sneakers we’re releasing and the growth we’re experiencing, now is finally the right time.” ARKK CEO and co-founder Thomas Refdahl
Each piece of clothing in the line pays homage to the brand’s first shoe – The Raven – and its’ roots, with a little embroidered sneaker – the perfect bit of branding. Like everything else they do, Thomas and Kasper have ensured that the clothing is suited to the weather at the time of its’ release – the t-shirts are mid-weight cotton, not too thick for summer days, and the hoodies are unlined (and very soft), perfect for the cooler Scandinavian summer nights.
It might sound like something very simple to achieve, but so many companies do not understand the art of understated branding. Now, don’t get me wrong, some brand’s are built on their very apparent branding (Supreme, Nike, Superdry etc.), but sometimes I enjoy something a little more subtle, and ARKK have given me what I want. The pieces are simple, day-to-day items, but also not sloppy, which I think can be an over-riding factor when it comes to streetwear/casualwear for some people. I certainly feel that way, so rejoiced when I saw the calm colour palette, clean lines and beautiful details that the brand were offering.
“Of course, apparel is new for ARKK, but the approach we’ve taken to design and quality is exactly the same as with our footwear: clean, simple designs with an emphasis on precision details and quality.”ARKK CEO and co-founder Kasper Høj Rasmussen
The hoodies, shorts and t-shirts come in pink, beige, grey, black and green, and range in price from €55 – €99. They have already mentioned that the brand’s next release will contain socks and caps – full ARKK outfit goals will be answered! All of the items are unisex, and are perfect for summer and winter (when it sadly rears its’ ugly head again) – just team the shorts with leggings, for something a little warmer, trust us.
Clothing is a new and bold direction for ARKK, as some people would call them unqualified to make clothing, being sneaker designers, but as far as I am concerned, if you can make that many good-looking and comfortable pairs of sneakers, season after season, you can make clothing.
The collection is available online and at ARKK’s Copenhagen stores on Elmegade and Østergade. What pieces are your favourite?
Sophia is a our Editor-in-Chief and Creative Director. She works as a freelance photographer and graphic designer, and is based in Reykjavík, Iceland.
