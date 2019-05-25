Icelandic Designer Hanna Dís Whitehead Launches ‘Vicious Circle’

Icelandic designer Hanna Dís Whitehead pushes the limits of the circle shape in her collection ‘Vicious Circle’ (Vítahringur). Investigating the possibilities within a circle, she reveals the complexities of a seemingly simple thing, by dividing the shape of a circle into parts – dissecting it across various mediums.
‘Vicious Circle’ is the latest collection from Studio Hanna Whitehead, based in southeast Iceland, where Hanna creates pieces that border art, design and craft. “The studio focuses on a hands-on approach, working in a very personal way, interweaving story, shape, materials and colour,” Hanna describes, and her resulting work reflects this method of thinking as ‘Vicious Circle’ is a collection of simplistic and yet abstract pieces that come together in a kind of harmonious contrast that results in an almost ethereal aesthetic.
“I work very intuitively. My creative process often takes me on a ride and I just let it happen and try not to censor myself.” – Hanna Dís Whitehead
“I think design can be as diverse as people. It can definitely sometimes be a form of art. The borders are getting more blurry,” Hanna says, adding that she always has it in the back of her mind how and object could fit into a person’s home. She believes that function can be multi-dimensional, an object can have a direct function such as seating, storage or lighting, but that inciting joy and fascination can in itself be considered a function.
Hanna is part of the Reykjavík collection at Adorno Copenhagen and her upcoming projects include working with textile designer Claire Anderson on a project that focuses on textile traditions and fish leather, and a collaboration with type foundry Or Type, as well as her own independent work.
