With the H&M empire expanding and new brands starting up, Swedish fashion has never been easier to find in the UK. Let’s round up the top five largest fashion houses on the British high streets right now…
H&M is the world’s second largest clothing company, behind only Zara’s parent company, Inditex. It was founded in 1947 by Erling Persson in Västerås. In 1968, Persson acquired the hunting apparel retailer Mauritz Widforss, which led to the inclusion of a menswear collection in the product range and a name change to Hennes & Mauritz. It now has operations in sixty two countries, including the UK, where it has 578 stores and a strong online presence. H&M’s appeal lies in their ability to provide a range of clothes, from everyday essentials to the products of high-profile collaborations, their most recent being with Italian designer Giambattista Valli, which I am really looking forward to!
Formally ‘Collection of Style’, COS is H&M’s largest concept store, founded in 2007. It specialises in modern clothing for both genders, taking inspiration from Scandinavian minimalism. They have a history of collaborating with artists, designers and architects and I love their annual showcase at the Salone Internazionale del Mobile. Concentrating on oversized silhouettes, functional shapes, and long-wearing pieces, COS may not be for everyone as they have a higher price point, but if you’re looking for long-lasting, beautiful clothing with a huge dose of Scandi minimalism, then go crazy!
To me & Other Stories is the ultimate Scandi designer store. Another H&M concept store that is growing fast, its’ London base (on Regent Street) opened in 2013, and it has now grown to include forty six stores in twelve countries. & Other Stories focuses on women’s clothing, beauty products and accessories, and addresses the more feminine and trend led side of fashion. Their latest collection ‘Ode to the Sea’ is a beautiful array of sustainable clothing and jewelery based on the textures of the sea and oysters – upcycled tulle, rustic linen and organic cotton are beautifully pleated and twisted, perfect for light summer dressing.
Respected the world over for their bold colours – I love their patterning and graphic branded pieces – ‘ACNE’ was originally intended to be an acronym for ‘Associated Computer Nerd Enterprises’ but now stands for ‘Ambition to Create Novel Expressions’. Acne Studios was founded in 1996 as a branch of the ACNE creative empire that included design, film and production branches, but has since split to become an independent company. The fashion house specialises in mens and womens ready-to-wear fashion, footwear, accessories and denim. Their signature ‘face’ motif, pink branding and THOSE pistol boots (who doesn’t have a pair?!) have catapulted Acne into fashion stardom, and with that, they have amassed a following across the world. Again, their pieces are on the higher side, but if you want something truly bold to take your outfit to the next level, Acne will have it.
Named after the former number one Swedish tennis player, Björn Borg unsurprisingly focuses primarily on sportswear – but it also has successful lines in shoes, glasses and underwear. With a tagline like ‘Feel active and attractive’ you know where the brand stands when it comes to their clothing, so it’s no surprise that they are popular as their activewear is something that people actually want to wear out and about, not just in the gym. Björn Borg also takes pride in their community/social projects, and raises awareness around charitable causes and equality issues such as racism, LGBTQ issues and more. We love good-looking activewear, and social responsibility, so Björn Borg is a big win for us!
What are your favourite Swedish fashion brands? Let us know in the comments!
Tags: &other stories, Acne Studios, björn borg, cos, h&m, Scandinavian fashion, Swedish fashion
