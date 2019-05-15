Footwear for Spring/Summer 2019

The weather has been giving us reasons to believe Spring is truly here, so why not kick off those black boots and show off a bit of ankle? We’ve sifted through the Internet and fished out some lovely footwear that will help you take a fresh step into the new season. It goes without saying, all of our picks have been selected from our favourite Nordic brands!
The muted colour palette and miniature heel designs have drawn us to Vagabond’s SS19 collection, which comes across both feminine and practical. This particular pair is great for a day-to-night transition, as the sculptured kitten heel gives just enough elevation without making you suffer – which deserves a solid 10/10 from us for comfort. If you too have sworn to be nice to your feet without having to compromise on design, definitely give Vagabond footwear a go.
Less rainy days means the suede you’ve impregnated so well can finally come out safely – Royal Republiq have dedicated most of their summer drop to this sophisticated material. Its’ soft texture means it can be worn on both formal and casual occasions, and let your feet breathe after months spent in heavy duty leather. You’ll find it on trainers, men’s boots, sandals, pumps and mules – all is left is for you to pick your style and one juicy colour (we can’t get enough of the lavender).
Have you heard of Notabene? This Copenhagen-based footwear designer makes the most beautiful heels, especially the Morrocco-inspired Raja, which is beautifully woven and comes in four delicious colour combos. Their unique shape will show off your feet nicely, so make sure you book in for a post-winter pedi before you get your hands on these.
We couldn’t have put together a footwear edit, without mentioning Eytys, whose rebellious take on clunky nurse clogs is the perfect excuse to finally buy a white pair of shoes – life’s simply too short. Getting cold feet? Pop some funky socks on and wear these bad boys regardless of the weather forecast. We can already tell they will go with everything in your wardrobe.
If heels and stiff soles are a no, then you might want to raise your sneaker game with a little help from ARKK. We couldn’t help but go for the powder pink, but there are other colours available, for both boys and girls. Running errands has never felt so good until we got ourselves a pair of these, and it can’t hurt they look fabulous too.
If you’re strictly a sneakers kind of person, check out our round-up of the best kicks for this season >>>
