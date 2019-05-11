Are you as crazy about Durum as we are? Well, then you are going to love this delicious brand: Scharwarma Design! It all started two years ago, with an idea to create a five-panel cap with a small durum embroidery on. The idea became reality, and was the first product of Scharwarma Design; a brand inspired by Danish Kebab shops and their specialties, creating junk food fashion for everyone to munch on!
Toke Krebs, who is the founder and designer behind Scharwarma design, told us how he has been a dedicated Schawarma eater for as long as he remembers. He loves junk food – especially Kebab (of course!), and out of this love for food, he created his brand. The vision behind Scharwarma design is to create and communicate fun and quirky approach to clothing. Also, quality is an important feature, as well as a wish to spread good vibes through humorous and inventive designs. Today you can find t-shirts, slippers, lighters and tote bags, among many other products included in the assortment of Scharwarma Design.
Do you want to hear a fun fact? Scharwarma Design actually gets calls from hungry kebab eaters, craving a bite. The company is officially registered as “Golden Kebab” which explains why people would think they made actual Durum, not just embroidered displays of it! Scharwarama Design might not be able to cure your hungry stomach, but they sure can satisfy your need for a good quality garment, with a witty twist to spice up your wardrobe! We recommend taking a peek at Scharwarma Design homepage, as well as their Instagram!
Images courtesy of Scharwarma Design
